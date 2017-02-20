Brush fire burns near business in Myrtle Beach

Crews were battling a brush fire near Best Distributing off Tidewater Road in Myrtle Beach.
Mark Webster

Horry County School Board passed motion to raise its own pay

The Horry County School Board of Education passed a motion Monday night to raise the pay of board members to match county council pay, making them the highest-paid school board in South Carolina. Board chairman Joe DeFeo, who voted in favor of the motion, said that the pay raise can create an incentive for people to join the school board. Chris Hardwick, District 9 board member, voted against it, along with Ray Winters of District 3 and vice chairman Neil James of District 10. He said he didn't join the school board because of the compensation.

Father of victim speaks up for wife accused of shooting him at bond hearing

The prosecution called it a “very tragic accident.” Her father-in-law also said it was an accident. “Last night I went through my mind what happened. It was a terrible accident. It wasn’t homicide. It wasn’t what she’s charged for. It was an accident,” Paul Smith’s father said at the bond hearing for his daughter-in-law Heidi Christiana Smith at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. “All I ask the court to do is really realize this is an accident.” Heidi Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter of Paul Smith. She was given a $5,000 bond.

A Dog's Purpose

Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog’s Purpose, from director Lasse Hallström (The Cider House Rules, Dear John, The 100-Foot Journey), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. The family film told from the dog’s perspective also stars Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Juliet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Peggy Lipton, Pooch Hall and Dennis Quaid. Credit: Universal

Aynor High School BuzzBots builds robot for upcoming contest

Aynor High School robot team "BuzzBots" is making the robot "Frankenbot 2.0" for the upcoming 14th annual Palmetto Regional FIRST Robotics Competition. The team started building on January 12, and they have until February 21 to finish. Michael Lane, the team's supervisor, said that although compared to other competing teams, BuzzBots does not have as much funding, they will try their best and are hoping to qualify for biggest competitions. For the upcoming regional competition, the robot is going to perform tasks to win points such as climbing up a rope, picking up a piece of gear and throwing balls.

