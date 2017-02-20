Brush fire burns near business in Myrtle Beach

The prosecution called it a “very tragic accident.” Her father-in-law also said it was an accident. “Last night I went through my mind what happened. It was a terrible accident. It wasn’t homicide. It wasn’t what she’s charged for. It was an accident,” Paul Smith’s father said at the bond hearing for his daughter-in-law Heidi Christiana Smith at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. “All I ask the court to do is really realize this is an accident.” Heidi Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter of Paul Smith. She was given a $5,000 bond.