Father of victim speaks up for wife accused of shooting him at bond hearing

Aynor High School robot team "BuzzBots" is making the robot "Frankenbot 2.0" for the upcoming 14th annual Palmetto Regional FIRST Robotics Competition. The team started building on January 12, and they have until February 21 to finish. Michael Lane, the team's supervisor, said that although compared to other competing teams, BuzzBots does not have as much funding, they will try their best and are hoping to qualify for biggest competitions. For the upcoming regional competition, the robot is going to perform tasks to win points such as climbing up a rope, picking up a piece of gear and throwing balls.