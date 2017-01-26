Jailed youth can continue their education while behind bars

CCU was awarded an African American Civil Rights grant from the National Park Service for the Sandy Island Cultural Initiative. The grant will be used to make repairs at the former school and New Bethel Baptist Church
Ryan Henning, assistant elephant manager with Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus, introduces Asia, one of the five Asian elephants performing with Circus Xtreme, which has shows at PNC Arena this weekend. Mable, a nine-year-old Asian elephant, also makes an appearance. All the performing elephants will retire in May 2016 to the Ringling Bros. Center for Elephant Conservation in Florida.
Whale watchers see humpback whales breach, vocalize and lunge feed during the summer of 2016 in the Salish Sea, waters from the San Juan Islands to Victoria, B.C. Researchers and crews with whale-watching boats report an unprecedented number of sightings of North Pacific humpback whales here.