Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump takes to the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States.
YouTube/Trump Inaugural

Humpback whales making a splash

Whale watchers see humpback whales breach, vocalize and lunge feed during the summer of 2016 in the Salish Sea, waters from the San Juan Islands to Victoria, B.C. Researchers and crews with whale-watching boats report an unprecedented number of sightings of North Pacific humpback whales here.

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

