Clemson tops Alabama for college football national championship

Clemson's Hunter Renfrow catches a touchdown pass in front of Alabama's Tony Brown during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Clemson's Hunter Renfrow is congratulated by teammate Deon Cain after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama in Tampa, Fla.
John Bazemore
AP
Clemson's Mike Williams catches a pass in front of Alabama's Marlon Humphrey during the second half of Monday’s national championship game in Tampa, Fla.
John Bazemore
AP
Alabama's Bo Scarbrough runs for a touchdown during the first half of the national championship matchup with Clemson Monday night.
John Bazemore
AP
Clemson's Deshaun Watson is stopped short of a first down on a run during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP
Clemson's Deshaun Watson holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31.
David J. Phillip
AP
Clemson's Hunter Renfrow catches a pass in front of Alabama's Rashaan Evans during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama fans react while watching a broadcast after the team loses to Clemson during the NCAA college playoff championship football game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Brynn Anderson
AP Photo
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Deshaun Watson after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Clemson's Ben Boulware kisses the championship trophy after the NCAA college football playoff championship game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Clemson won 35-31.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks to Deshaun Watson during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Clemson's Deshaun Watson celebrates a touchdown with teammate Christian Wilkins (42) during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama's O.J. Howard celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Clemson's Mike Williams (7) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Jordan Leggett during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Alabama's Jalen Hurts scrambles during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama's Bo Scarbrough is looked at after being hurt during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Alabama's Bo Scarbrough sits on the ground after being hurt during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Clemson's Deshaun Watson warms up before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Clemson's Deshaun Watson fumbles during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Alabama's Ryan Anderson recovered the fumble.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama's Jalen Hurts warms up before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Clemson's Deshaun Watson runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Clemson's Deshaun Watson throws during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Alabama's Ryan Anderson recovers a fumble during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Clemson's Ben Boulware celebrates after stopping Alabama's Bo Scarbrough during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama head coach Nick Saban congratulates Bo Scarbrough after his touchdown run during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Ty Nimmer gets his face painted before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo
Clemson fan Sam Turner is seen before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
David J. Phillip
AP Photo