Pay to rise for millions as 19 states increase minimum wage

1:09 Highlights of Beach Ball Classic 3-point and slam dunk contest Pause

0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast 12.30