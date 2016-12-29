Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Javon Dion Gibbs remains at J. Reuben Detention Center in Conway on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, as his bond hearing was deferred to circuit court. Gibbs is charged with killing Laquan Johnson on Sept. 27, 2016. Gibbs is one of two men charged with murder and kidnapping Zachary Malinowski. Gibbs and Christopher Anfony Brown were both released on bond after charged with the Malinowski murder. Since their release, Brown was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in the leg in 2015 and Brown remains in jail. Malinowski was last seen in August 2013 near his home in Aynor. Malinowski’s car was later found burned, but Malinowski has not been found. Gibbs is also facing charges of trafficking cocaine.