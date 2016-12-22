Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.23

Your most accurate and dependable daily and extended Myrtle Beach weather forecast from our friends at WPDE.

The Mummy teaser trailer

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy. Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

Bond denied for man accused in murder of Aynor teen, Loris man

Javon Dion Gibbs remains at J. Reuben Detention Center in Conway on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, as his bond hearing was deferred to circuit court. Gibbs is charged with killing Laquan Johnson on Sept. 27, 2016. Gibbs is one of two men charged with murder and kidnapping Zachary Malinowski. Gibbs and Christopher Anfony Brown were both released on bond after charged with the Malinowski murder. Since their release, Brown was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in the leg in 2015 and Brown remains in jail. Malinowski was last seen in August 2013 near his home in Aynor. Malinowski’s car was later found burned, but Malinowski has not been found. Gibbs is also facing charges of trafficking cocaine.

Downtown Conway lights up Christmas tree

Downtown Conway tree lighting on Thursday night kicked off a series of Rivertown Christmas Celebration events. Local residents enjoyed Christmas music, holiday farmers market, Santa visit, and candle light shopping. Two more event nights are planned on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.

