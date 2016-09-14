This 14-year-old may save you from revenge porn on Facebook

A 14-year-old girl whose naked photo was posted repeatedly to Facebook over the course of a year will now take the company to trial for not doing enough to protect her, a judge ruled Monday.
The girl is seeking damages from both Facebook and the man who allegedly posted the picture, saying they breached the Data Protection Act and failed to safeguard her private information. A win could mean the company will become more liable to protect its users from “revenge porn,” the practice of sharing explicit photos of someone else without their consent.
Lawyers for the girl said she was originally blackmailed into providing the naked photo of herself to the man, the Belfast Telegraph reported. The photo was then posted repeatedly on Facebook on a “shame page” between November 2014 and January 2016, according to the Guardian.
A lawyer for the girl compared the repeated posting of the photo as akin to child abuse, the Guardian reported.
Facebook claimed it had always removed the photo when notified it had been posted and asked the judge to dismiss the case. But the girl’s lawyers argued the company should have removed the entire “shame page” and pointed to a photo identification program the company has used to analyze images for disturbing content like child pornography. That kind of software, the lawyers said, should have been employed to block future uploads of the photo.
Around the time it was launched in 2011, a member of Facebook’s User Operations team, Charlotte Carnevale, described the program as one with “amazing accuracy” that could in some cases prevent such photos from being uploaded at all.
The program, PhotoDNA, was originally developed by Microsoft and remains in use by Facebook today, though it was unclear if or how that tool had been used in the unnamed defendant’s case.
In a statement provided to CNET, Facebook said it regularly removes reported content.
"We care deeply about protecting people's safety and work with charities, academics and experts across the UK and Ireland to develop grass-roots education programs and help create an environment where everyone feels safe," the company said.
