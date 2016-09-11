Haunted by a decade of heroin abuse, man shares the pain on social media

0:53 Volunteers get down and dirty for United Way Day of Caring Pause

2:31 Driving International Drive from SC 90 to Myrtle Beach

2:05 USC neighbors express concerns about students living off campus

0:28 Mo-ped, semi truck collide leaving 1 dead

0:11 Police investigate possible shooting off Glenns Bay Road

1:22 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.6

1:16 Myrtle Beach weather forecast 9.5

1:28 Take a drive south of the Garden City Pier during Tropical Storm Hermine

0:27 Flooding at Plantation Point in Myrtle Beach

0:21 Flooding and rain on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach from Tropical Storm Hermine