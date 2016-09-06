Police investigate possible shooting off Glenns Bay Road

Two loggerhead sea turtles crawl into the ocean after volunteers from S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) conduct an inventory of a nest in Murrells Inlet on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Two hatchlings were found making their way up from the two-foot nest and the pair was released to the ocean. Based on a shell count and the few found dead in the nest, 83-percent of the turtles made it out of the nest. S.C.U.T.E. has monitored the nest daily since it was discovered a few months ago.