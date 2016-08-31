Famous Toastery to open first location on Grand Strand

A growing franchise known for delicious breakfast food made from scratch every day is coming to Carolina Forest and will open their doors on Friday, Sept. 2.
Couple Tim and Michelle McGuinnis are proud to bring the Grand Strand’s first Famous Toastery location. This business got its start in North Carolina just over a decade ago and has since spread up and down the east coast while allowing for each location to reflect their own community.
Every day, Famous Toastery serves breakfast and lunch meals that are available during all hours. Popular dishes like omelets and flapjacks can be enjoyed in multiple ways, such as the Southwestern or tofu omelet. There are plenty more breakfast options, including eggs benedict, burritos, and stuffed French toast.
The lunch menu boasts plenty of sandwiches and wraps, even burgers and hotdogs. Salads are also available, and specials that can change daily or weekly. Famous Toastery offers vegetarian options, a few gluten-free choices, and will even cook with egg whites depending on the guests’ preference.
Famous Toastery will be open from 7a.m. to 3p.m. daily and is situated at 2005 Oak Heart Road. Our Myrtle Beach location can be reached at 843-796-4433 or through their social media page: facebook.com/famoustoasterycarolinaforest. More information about the business can be found at famoustoastery.com.
Comments