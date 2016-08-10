Clean Eatz opens in Carolina Forest

Clean Eatz has brought another location for healthy eating to Myrtle Beach, with their newest location in Carolina Forest open and ready for business. The first Grand Strand Clean Eatz is near 77th Avenue on Kings Highway, and now at 4012 Postal Way the business can provide nutritious food to a greater area.
All the advantages of a Clean Eatz are available at the Grand Strand’s second locale, such as their meal plans and educational advice on clean eating. Their menu is filled with snacks, salads, burgers, wraps, and more, including bowls of food that customers can create to fit their wants and needs.
The Carolina Forest Clean Eatz is open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. and on the weekdays they close at 7 p.m. and close at 3 p.m. on Saturday. To talk to one of the employees about their meal plans and learn more about healthy eating, call 843-903-5464.
