New craft beer house opens at Broadway at the Beach

The much-anticipated American Tap House has opened, bringing more change and beer to Celebrity Square in Broadway at the Beach. Their bright screen lights up the paths outside the building, drawing the attention of everyone who walks by.
American Tap House boasts 40 craft beers on tap, many of which are local brews from North and South Carolina. The restaurant also has plenty of bar food like wings and burgers but doesn’t skimp on upscale dishes either, such as steak and seafood.
Every day this tap house opens at 11a.m. and parties well into the night, sticking with a 2a.m. closing time. Their address is listed as 1320 Celebrity Circle, and a call to 843-712-2301 will put you in contact with one of the employees. If you’re ready to celebrate everything American, then you’ll want to stop by the new addition to Broadway’s nightlife, American Tap House.
