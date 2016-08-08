Popular Greek eatery on S.C 544 closes its doors

Angelo’s Mediterranean Grille in the Big Block Junction off S.C. 544 has sadly shut their doors despite being enjoyed by locals. Their Greek and Mediterranean food was a delicious, convenient, filling, and inexpensive option for fans of the cuisine.
The location is now a Taqueria Guanajuato with a basic menu filled with Mexican favorites. Guests can order tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more with whatever meat they choose, like marinated pork, ground beef, steak, and even beef tongue. Prices remain within easy access, with the most expensive menu item being only $8.
This new taqueria’s address is 3901 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach and can be reached at 843-215-9610. For the time being, they don’t have an online website, and are still solidifying hours, but are certainly open during the week for lunch.
