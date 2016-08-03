Should prostitution be legalized? | Point/Counterpoint

It’s the oldest profession.
You have what I want, I have money and so we’ll call it even. Prostitution has been around since men discovered women. Prostitution is a question of morals, not labor. If two are willing to have sexual relations, the person who didn’t instigate it should be allowed to accept compensation, right?
So, with our final Point/Counterpoint of Surge’s 10-year existence, we asked our debaters: Should prostitution be legalized?
No, it should not
I could just imagine my counterpoint sitting as his computer, writing how great of an idea this is, without thinking of his mother or sister. Right? Or was that a low blow? Think of innocence. Moms just trying to make a living to feed herself or her family. Dad just got laid off, but the neighbor has a good paying job and gets lonely sometimes. “See ya mom! Tell how it is!” Are you ready, as a kid, to shout that?
How about your sister? How about your wife? Or, how about your daughter?
Think in those terms as you ponder this debate. Sure, prostitution sounds great when you have your “needs” as a man or, hell, even a woman. But when it is put into context of people you spend the holidays with, enjoy a game of Cards Against Humanity with at a picnic or even go to church with, it changes those “needs” quick.
You pay for hard labor, yes. You pay for someone’s services, like hairstyling, delivery or manicures, yes. But to pay to someone to “use” their reproductive part for an hour or two, for the sake of getting off? That’s a sign of lack of control, or weakness. Be stronger. Keep the sale of “getting off” illegal and find yourself a partner to share the experience with.
Yes, it should be
Well, in a word, YES. I do NOT understand why prostitution is illegal. Why should prostitution be illegal? Selling things is legal. Having sex is legal. Why isn’t selling sex legal?? WHY should it be ILLEGAL to sell something that’s perfectly legal to give away?? I can’t follow the logic on that at all.
Of all the things you can do to a person giving someone an orgasm is hardly the worst thing in the world. In the army they give you a medal for spraying napalm on people! Civilian life you go to jail for giving someone an orgasm!
Every other country in the world says that prostitution is fine. In other countries, STDs are at an all-time low due to a much superior health care system which sees “ladies of the night” tested regularly, they pay taxes, run respectable businesses, and generally keep the economy booming. Should we follow along the example of most other countries? I believe this falls under the mothers’ credo: “If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?” And the sensible answer is, well, no.
HOWEVER.
Prostitution involves a transaction between two adult, consenting parties. Women’s bodies belong to them, and I believe in a time and place where a woman could potentially (but hopefully not) become PRESIDENT, she should also be able to choose what she can do with her body. In a country where abortion is perfectly acceptable, but prostitution isn’t, at some point you have to start asking what the problem is.
Now I can understand that the issue of “sex trafficking” may come up, which is a terrible thing, without question. But with that being the case, why not just ban sex trafficking? You’re trusting Americans with guns more than you are with sex. Guns can KILL people, and we can have small arsenals in our house, no problem. Call girls provide a service that many men, in most cases, aren’t benefitting from, and you have just ONE of those in your house and all of a sudden it’s some big problem.
It’s a backwards logic.
