At 35, he just started driving — is there trouble down the road? | Sexcetera

Q: I’m seeing this guy who recently purchased a car. He is 35, and I was surprised to learn that not only is it the first car he’s ever owned, he also just recently got his driver’s license. I asked him if there was any reason why he’d never had one previously.
He told me that he just never really needed to drive before (his reason for getting the car was an easier commute to work) and seemed a little annoyed that I asked. Should I just leave it at that or is there cause for concern?
Mia: Maybe. If things are otherwise OK, I would tuck this info into your hip pocket for now.
You’re smart to take note of things like that. So many women are so busy falling in love every time they date someone that they don’t take time to consider details like this. They throw themselves all in, and only after they’re all worked up emotionally do they stop consider whether the guy they’re dating has a driver’s license, a bank account _ or even a place to live.
Steve: He may have grown up in a crowded city where cars are unnecessary because of cabs and mass transit. Assuming he doesn’t drive too fast or while gazing at his iPhone, you should be fine in his hands.
Q: I am coming up on my 25th college graduation anniversary, and a big party is being arranged.
There are so many people I haven’t seen in decades, but that isn’t what’s making me nervous.
I dated half-a-dozen women in college. Some things went bad on me, and some on them. I don’t want any bad encounters.
Plus, my wife knows nothing about them. I’ve been trying to get her to stay away, but she insists on going with me. Dare I take a chance? How do I avoid identifying them as former girlfriends?
Steve: I doubt any woman will confront you. That’s a lot of years gone by. Those who want to say “Hi” will introduce themselves. I doubt women would identify themselves as former lovers with your wife standing there. But men have terrible practices regarding ex-girlfriends. Here’s the right way to handle it: Keep quiet, let the women identify themselves in whatever way they want _ and never contradict them. That is the best policy with any ex. You should go to the anniversary and enjoy yourself.
Mia: If your wife looks better than your exes, she won’t care. In fact, she’ll love it.
If she does have a problem, remind her that she wasn’t sitting around waiting on you to show. She has former boyfriends, too, right? You’re probably worrying over nothing.
Steve is a 50-something married man who’s been around the block. Mia is a younger, recently married woman with an all-together different attitude. They may not agree, but they have plenty of answers.
Comments