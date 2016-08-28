Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV picks for Aug. 28-Sept. 3

DON'T MISS: MTV Video Music Awards - Adele, Drake, Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Britney Spears are all expected to be in the house for this year's ceremony, which is being held at Madison Square Garden for the first time. But unless Kanye does something ridiculous again, the night's real star figures to be Beyonce. Queen Bey leads everyone with 11 nominations, including video of the year for her bold and visually striking "Formation." 9 p.m., MTV.