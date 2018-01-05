This South Carolina city plays prominent role as ‘The X-Files’ reboots

He helped fake the moon landing.
He’s responsible for Donald Trump becoming our president.
And he’s about four hours away from Myrtle Beach.
It was revealed Wednesday that the “Cigarette Smoking Man,” the main villain in “The X-Files” reboot, was hiding out in Spartanburg as Wednesday’s episode kicked off season 11.
The arch nemesis of Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) – who co-stars with Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) – the Cigarette Smoking Man was supposed to be dead. Instead, it’s revealed he’s hiding out in the Upstate as the main plot for season 11 was revealed.
Spartanburg and Greenville made an appearance in season 10, when Mulder is seen driving past a South Carolina welcome sign and another that details those cities as the next big ones coming up.
Some Twitter reactions:
So wait...Mulder tracks the Cigarette Smoking Man to SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA??? Dude, I was born in Spartanburg.— Richard O'Sullivan (@RichardOSully) February 23, 2016
Since Bart, Millhouse, Martin and Nelson went to Macon, Georgia, it's only fitting that the Cigarette Smoking Man is hiding out in Spartanburg, SC. @BTweetDaHedges— Jeff Dantzler (@jeffdantzlertv) January 4, 2018
