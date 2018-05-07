He has a hit song with Drake, a viral dance and he's coming to Myrtle Beach

Look alive, Myrtle Beach.
BlocBoy JB is coming to town.
The up-and-coming hip hop artist, who's best known for his "Shoot" dance and single "Look Alive" featuring Drake, is scheduled to appear and perform during an all-day-event at Spa Ultra Lounge and Restaurant on May 26.
"He's a young, energetic artist that kind of wants to party and show people it’s actually about dancing and having a good time," said Richard Stallings, head promoter at Spa.
BlocBoy JB, who is from Memphis, Tennessee, made a splash when single "Shoot" - and the dance craze that came with it - dropped in 2017. In early 2018, the rapper's single "Rover" created more buzz and he eventually got the attention of Grammy award-winner Drake, whom he collaborated with on "Look Alive," a single that has been in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in recent weeks.
On Friday, BlocBoy JB released anticipated mixtape, Simi, which includes "Look Alive" and has other guest appearances from well-known artists YG, Lil Pump and 21 Savage.
"It’s monumental right now," Stallings said of the timing of the booking. "It’s probably one of the biggest things me and my partner Jason [Garcia] have been a part of. Hopefully it paves the pathway for future endeavors."
The event at Spa will coincide with Atlantic Beach Bikefest - widely known as Black Bike Week - and will include activities throughout the day before opening acts and later BlocBoy JB hit the stage that night. Tickets for only the concert are $40 and early bird tickets can be bought for $55 and $60 at eventbrite.com.
Stallings said most of the event will be outside and added that an outdoor sound stage where the artists will perform is being set up behind the club.
"We wanted something for like everybody to relate to and nothing to draw like a negative connotation," Stallings said. "He was big with the dance curve, so we figured it would be fun to try something different like poppy and dancy and for the kids and stuff, you know. It just so happened it was on [bike] week."
Spa has been open for nearly a year, and Stallings hopes landing BlocBoy JB will lead to bigger things.
"It will get a better crowd and a more steady crowd that will help business for the whole year," he said.
BlocBoy JB's dance has gotten so famous that it is now featured on popular video game Fortnite. Rumors have been swirling recently that the artist will ultimately sign with OVO Sound, Drake's record label.
"He’s personable and working with Drake I think he’s going to be on the cusp of the next big pop artist," Stallings said.
