January 30, 2017 4:35 AM

5 big shows to see on the Grand Strand in February

By Derrick Bracey

For The Sun News

WAVE 104.1 has two tribute bands kicking off the February calendar for House of Blues — Cowboy, a Kid Rock tribute and Feb. 3, and Appetite for Destruction, a Guns N’ Roses tribute on Feb. 11. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. COwboy show are $10 in advance, $15 on the day of the show.

The Appetite show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $11 in advance and $13 on the day of the show. For more innformation and for tickets, contact the House of Blues.

Loretta Lynn shows you she’s still a honkytonk girl at The Alabama Theater on Feb. 18. Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $48 to $68, and available online at www.alabama-theatre.com, by phone at 800-342-2262 or at the box office.

Master storyteller Garrison Keillor brings “A Prairie Home Companion” to The Calvin Gilmore Theater on Feb. 19. Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $60 to $70, and are available online at www.thecarolinaopry.com, by phone at 800-843-6779 or at the box office.

Rapper Juicy J bounces it at HOB on Feb. 24. Belly is also on the bill. Tickets are on sale, ranging from $25 to $70, available at www.livenation.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or at the box office.

Do you know of regional or national acts coming to the Grand Strand? Let us know via email at kicks@thesunnews.com.

