5 big shows to see on the Grand Strand in February

WAVE 104.1 has two tribute bands kicking off the February calendar for House of Blues — Cowboy, a Kid Rock tribute and Feb. 3, and Appetite for Destruction, a Guns N’ Roses tribute on Feb. 11. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. COwboy show are $10 in advance, $15 on the day of the show.
The Appetite show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $11 in advance and $13 on the day of the show. For more innformation and for tickets, contact the House of Blues.
Loretta Lynn shows you she’s still a honkytonk girl at The Alabama Theater on Feb. 18. Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $48 to $68, and available online at www.alabama-theatre.com, by phone at 800-342-2262 or at the box office.
Master storyteller Garrison Keillor brings “A Prairie Home Companion” to The Calvin Gilmore Theater on Feb. 19. Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $60 to $70, and are available online at www.thecarolinaopry.com, by phone at 800-843-6779 or at the box office.
Rapper Juicy J bounces it at HOB on Feb. 24. Belly is also on the bill. Tickets are on sale, ranging from $25 to $70, available at www.livenation.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or at the box office.
Do you know of regional or national acts coming to the Grand Strand? Let us know via email at kicks@thesunnews.com.
