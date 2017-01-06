Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Elvis Lives: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Event, 2 p.m. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rollin’ Jay Moore, 8 and 10:15 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 U.S. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Paperwork, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Trinity Church
3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Epiphany Choral Evensong and Organ Recital, 6 p.m. No cover.
Saturday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Elvis Lives: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Event, 2 p.m. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rollin’ Jay Moore, 8 and 10:15 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover. LoCash, 7:30 p.m. $19.25-$45. 843-272-3000.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Digger T and Chicago Bob, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 U.S. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, The Winchesters, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
Sunday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Elvis Lives: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Event, 2 p.m. 843-238-7827.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Charlie Snuggs and Butch Bowen, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Fish Out of Water, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Monday
Key West Crazy
4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 5:30 p.m. 843-249-6163.
Theatre of the Republic
321 Main St., Conway, Coastal Youth Theatre open house and registration, 5:30 p.m. 843-488-0821.
Tuesday
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 U.S. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Wednesday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
Thursday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
