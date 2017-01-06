Music News & Reviews

January 6, 2017 5:00 AM

Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Elvis Lives: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Event, 2 p.m. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rollin’ Jay Moore, 8 and 10:15 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeremiah Reyes, 6:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 U.S. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Paperwork, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Trinity Church

3000 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Epiphany Choral Evensong and Organ Recital, 6 p.m. No cover.

Saturday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Elvis Lives: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Event, 2 p.m. 843-238-7827.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Rollin’ Jay Moore, 8 and 10:15 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Stan Gregory, 6:30 p.m. No cover. LoCash, 7:30 p.m. $19.25-$45. 843-272-3000.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Digger T and Chicago Bob, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 U.S. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro Jazz Piano

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, The Winchesters, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

Sunday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Elvis Lives: The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Event, 2 p.m. 843-238-7827.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Charlie Snuggs and Butch Bowen, 7 p.m. 843-249-6163.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Fish Out of Water, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Monday

Key West Crazy

4492 Waterfront Ave., Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 5:30 p.m. 843-249-6163.

Theatre of the Republic

321 Main St., Conway, Coastal Youth Theatre open house and registration, 5:30 p.m. 843-488-0821.

Tuesday

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Brian Roessler, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 U.S. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Wednesday

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Jeff Thomas, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Thursday

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, The Yale Brothers, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

