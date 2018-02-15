New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week :
Black Panther | Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) springs into action when an old enemy threatens the fate of his nation and the world.
Early Man | A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant mine, forcing Dug and his clan to dig for precious metals. Not ready to go down without a fight, Dug and Hognob must unite their people in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy -- the Bronze Age.
Samson | Samson is based on the powerful, biblical epic of a champion chosen by God to deliver Israel. His supernatural strength and impulsive decisions quickly pit him against the oppressive Philistine empire. After being betrayed by a wicked prince and a beautiful temptress, Samson is captured and blinded by his enemies. Samson calls upon his God once more for supernatural strength and turns imprisonment and blindness into final victory.
Never miss a local story.
Continuing :
The 15:17 To Paris | On Aug. 21, 2015, the world watches in stunned silence as the media reports a thwarted terrorist attack on a train that's bound for Paris -- an attempt prevented by three young Americans traveling together through Europe. The heroic and courageous actions of Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board.
Peter Rabbit | Peter Rabbit's feud with Mr. McGregor reaches new heights as both compete for the affections of a kind animal lover who lives next door.The next installment in the franchise.
Fifty Shades Freed | The next installment in the franchise.
Winchester | Inspired by true events. On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters...
Maze Runner : The Death Cure | Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions that the Gladers have been asking since they arrived in the maze.
Hostiles | In 1892, a legendary Army captain reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory.
12 Strong | “12 Strong” is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans—accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare—must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.
The Post | In the summer of 1971, the Washington Post faces a historic dilemma: whether or not to publish the Pentagon Papers, a top-secret document that reveals the U.S. government knew for decades the Vietnam War was unwinnable. Executive editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) and publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) debate the best course of action in this docudrama, which was directed by Steven Spielberg. Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys, Bob Odenkirk, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sarah Paulson, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Alison Brie, Jesse Plemons, David Cross, Carrie Coon, and Zach Woods co-star.
The Greatest Showman | This musical about the life of entrepreneur P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) depicts how he found fame and fortune by starting a circus in 1870s America. The Greatest Showman posits Barnum as the creator of modern show business, and a man who believed in celebrating those who were different instead of scorning them. Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson co-star.
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Theater Information
▪ AMC Broadway 17 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600
▪ AMC Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
Comments