New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week:
Coco | A 12-year-old boy named Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming a famous guitar player, despite the misgivings of his close-knit family. When his ambitions cause him to run afoul of a terrible curse, he must journey into the Land of the Dead in order to seek forgiveness from his deceased ancestors. Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Gabriel Iglesias, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Edward James Olmos also lend their voices to this animated adventure, which was directed by Lee Unkrich and co-directed by Adrian Molina.
Continuing:
Roman J Israel, Esq. | Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when a turbulent series of events challenge the activism that has defined his career.
Never miss a local story.
Justice League | Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy.
The Star | A small but brave donkey and his animal friends become the unsung heroes of the first Christmas.
Wonder | A young boy (Jacob Tremblay) with a facial deformity begins the fifth grade in a mainstream school with the help and support of his mother (Julia Roberts) and father (Owen Wilson). The challenges he faces helps others learn to not judge a book by its cover.
Daddy’s Home 2 | Stepfather Brad (Will Ferrell) and biological dad Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) have set aside their differences, and are content to work together to care for their children. However, their family get-together at Christmas is complicated by the arrival of Brad's fusty dad (John Lithgow) and Dusty's hell-raising pop (Mel Gibson). John Cena and Linda Cardellini co-star in this sequel to the 2015 sleeper-hit comedy Daddy's Home. Directed by Sean Anders.
Murder On The Orient Express | In 1930s Europe, legendary detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) probes a murder that occurs aboard the luxury train known as the Orient Express. As the thirteen passengers grow paranoid that the killer will strike again, Poirot realizes there's more to the case than meets the eye. Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley co-star.
A Bad Moms Christmas | In this sequel to the 2016 sleeper hit Bad Moms, three overstressed mothers (Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn) are alarmed when their own troublemaking moms (Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski, and Susan Sarandon) visit during the Christmas holiday. Soon, the gal pals once again band together for drinking and general debauchery in order to blow off some steam. Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore.
Thor : Ragnarok | After being defeated in combat by his half-sister Hela (Cate Blanchett), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ends up as an imprisoned gladiator on a distant world ruled by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Now, he must work together with fellow Avenger the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), another combatant fighting for the Grandmaster's pleasure, in order to escape and return to Asgard before Hela can unleash the world-ending event known as Ragnarok. Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban and Benedict Cumberbatch co-star. Directed by Taika Waititi.
Jigsaw | In this eighth entry of the Saw franchise, sadistic serial killer Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) is back to his old tricks, despite his apparent death a decade earlier. Laura Vandervoort, Callum Keith Rennie, Brittany Allen, and Matt Passmore star in this horror film directed by Michael and Peter Spierig.
Thank You For Your Service (2017) | A group of U.S. soldiers return home after serving in Iraq, but their attempts at reintegrating into civilian life are complicated by their traumatic memories of war and pressure from military brass to remain stoic as an example to others. Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, and Keisha Castle-Hughes star. Thank You for Your Service is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Finkel, and was written and directed by Jason Hall, the screenwriter of 2014's American Sniper.
Boo 2! A Madea Halloween | Madea (Tyler Perry), Bam (Cassi Davis), and Hattie (Patrice Lovely) head to a campground where a group of teens are partying on Halloween, but chaos ensues when it turns out that the area is haunted by ghouls. Perry also wrote and directed.
Geostorm | Two scientists and brothers (Gerard Butler and Jim Sturgess) must race to avert an environmental catastrophe when a series of climate-control satellites begin to malfunction. During their mission, they discover a conspiracy involving the satellites, which were initially designed to prevent natural disasters on Earth. Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Daniel Wu, Eugenio Derbez, Ed Harris, and Andy Garcia co-star in this sci-fi action film, which marks the feature directorial debut of writer/producer Dean Devlin.
The Mountain Between Us | Stranded after a plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey.
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Theater Information
▪ AMC Broadway 17 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600
▪ AMC Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
Comments