New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Birth of The Dragon | In 1964 San Francisco, a pre-fame Bruce Lee (Philip Ng) challenges a Shaolin monk named Wong Jack Man (Xia Yu) to a fight behind closed doors. Birth of the Dragon dramatizes this real-life event, which helped cement Lee's reputation as one of the greatest martial artists of all time. Billy Magnussen, Jingjing Qu, and Jin Xing co-star. Directed by George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau).
Leap! | In 19th century France, a young orphan named Félicie (voice of Elle Fanning) dreams of becoming a ballerina. She and her best friend Victor (voice of Dane DeHaan) soon run away to Paris, where she enrolls in a prestigious dance school and competes for a chance to be a prima ballerina. Carly Rae Jepsen and Maddie Ziegler also lend their voices to this animated tale, which was directed by Eric Summer and Éric Warin.
Continuing
The Hitman’s Bodyguard | A bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) must protect a hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) who's about to testify against a dictator (Gary Oldman). Salma Hayek and Elodie Yung co-star. Directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3).
Logan Lucky | Two down-on-their-luck brothers (Channing Tatum and Adam Driver), fed up by their dismal economic prospects, plot an elaborate heist at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. When their plan calls for an explosives expert, they attempt to recruit an eccentric convict named Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) -- but securing his help will require breaking him out of prison. Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston, and Sebastian Stan co-star. Logan Lucky is the first feature film directed by Steven Soderbergh following a four-year hiatus.
Annabelle: Creation | A group of orphaned girls are taken in by a doll maker (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife (Miranda Otto), who are still grieving the death of their daughter. However, they are soon terrorized by a haunted doll that's lurking within the couple's house. Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, and Lulu Wilson co-star in this horror sequel, which was produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious) and directed by David F. Sandberg (Lights Out).
The Glass Castle | A young woman (Brie Larson) reflects on her unconventional upbringing at the hands of her artsy, nonconformist parents (Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts), which sometimes resulted in the family living in poverty. Now married to a man who works in finance (Max Greenfield) in New York, she faces criticism from her parents that she's betrayed their values. Based on the memoir of the same name by Jeannette Walls, The Glass Castle was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12).
Nut Job 2 | A group of animals are horrified when their beloved park is targeted for demolition by the city's unscrupulous mayor. In an attempt to reclaim their home, Surly the squirrel (voiced by Will Arnett) puts together a scheme to destroy the gaudy amusement park that's been built on the property. This animated sequel also features the voices of Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, Bobby Moynihan, Jackie Chan, Jeff Dunham, and Bobby Cannavale. Directed by Cal Brunker.
The Dark Tower | An imaginative boy (Tom Taylor) is transported to a fantasy realm, where he gets caught up in an epic battle between a noble gunslinger named Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) and a villainous figure known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). Later, Roland's quest to defend a magical tower from the Man in Black leads him to follow the boy back to Earth. Directed by Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair), The Dark Tower was adapted from Stephen King's hugely popular series of fantasy novels.
Kidnap | When her six-year-old son (Sage Correa) is abducted from a carnival by a stranger, a desperate mother (Halle Berry) decides to take matters into her own hands rather than wait for law enforcement to help her. Her relentless pursuit eventually leads her to uncover a larger kidnapping ring. Directed by Luis Prieto.
Atomic Blonde | In this spy thriller set in 1989 Berlin, MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) must obtain a stolen list of Western spies while the city around her descends into chaos and revolution. Working with local station chief David Percival (James McAvoy), her pursuit leads her to uncover a much larger conspiracy. Toby Jones, John Goodman, Sofia Boutella, and Eddie Marsan co-star. Directed by David Leitch, Atomic Blonde is based on the graphic novel The Coldest City by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart.
The Emoji Movie | This animated comedy takes place in Textopolis, a world inside a smartphone that's inhabited by various emojis. There, an emoji named Gene (voiced by T.J. Miller) is ashamed that he has multiple facial expressions while his colleagues only have one each, and he embarks on a quest across various apps to be like everyone else. James Corden, Anna Faris, Jennifer Coolidge, Patrick Stewart, Sofía Vergara, and Maya Rudolph also lend their voices to this film from Sony Pictures Animation.
Dunkirk | Acclaimed auteur Christopher Nolan (Memento, The Prestige, The Dark Knight) wrote and directed this historical thriller about the Dunkirk evacuation during the early days of World War II. When 400,000 British and Allied troops end up trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk, France, following a catastrophic defeat, a number of civilian boats set out to rescue them before they are decimated by the approaching Nazi forces. Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D'Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy star.
Girls Trip | Four black gal pals (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah) decide they need to take a vacation together after five years apart, and head to New Orleans to have a wild time at the Essence Festival. There, they party hard while confronting their personal issues and romantic dilemmas. Larenz Tate, Kofi Siriboe, Mike Colter, Kate Walsh, and Deborah Ayorinde co-star. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man).
War for the Planet of the Apes | In the third installment of the Planet of the Apes prequel series -- which depicts the events that led to the primates taking control of Earth -- simian leader Caesar (played via motion capture by Andy Serkis) is horrified when his family are killed during an attack by humans on his community. Caesar soon plots revenge on the Colonel (Woody Harrelson), the human military leader behind the assault, which threatens to ignite all-out war between the two species. Directed by Matt Reeves.
Spider-Man: Homecoming | High-school superhero Peter Parker (Tom Holland) aspires to join the Avengers in his guise as Spider-Man, but teenage woes and Tony Stark's contradictory mentorship only complicate his ambitions. Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, and Michael Keaton co-star.
Despicable Me 3 | Gru (voice of Steve Carell) battles Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), a 1980s child star-turned-supervillain, in this animated sequel. Russell Brand, Miranda Cosgrove, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan, and Dana Gaier also return to reprise their characters from prior installments.
Baby Driver | A partially deaf getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) gets caught up in a botched heist in this action comedy from writer/director Edgar Wright (The World's End, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World). Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, and Sky Ferreira co-star.
The Big Sick | A Pakistani-American standup comedian (Kumail Nanjiani) falls for a white grad student (Zoe Kazan), and decides to keep their uncertain romance a secret from his traditionalist, Muslim family. However, their relationship gets more serious when she develops a mysterious illness, which in turn forces him to bond with her parents (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano). Emily V. Gordon and Nanjiani wrote this romantic comedy, which is based on their real-life courtship. The Big Sick made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Wonder Woman | An Amazon princess (Gal Gadot) finds her idyllic life on an island occupied only by female warriors interrupted when a pilot (Chris Pine) crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet, and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace. Directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster).
Theater Information
▪ AMC Broadway 17 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600
▪ AMC Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
