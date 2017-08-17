New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
The Hitman’s Bodyguard | A bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds) must protect a hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) who's about to testify against a dictator (Gary Oldman). Salma Hayek and Elodie Yung co-star. Directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3).
Logan Lucky | Two down-on-their-luck brothers (Channing Tatum and Adam Driver), fed up by their dismal economic prospects, plot an elaborate heist at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. When their plan calls for an explosives expert, they attempt to recruit an eccentric convict named Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) -- but securing his help will require breaking him out of prison. Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston, and Sebastian Stan co-star. Logan Lucky is the first feature film directed by Steven Soderbergh following a four-year hiatus.
Continuing
Annabelle:The Creation | group of orphaned girls are taken in by a doll maker (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife (Miranda Otto), who are still grieving the death of their daughter. However, they are soon terrorized by a haunted doll that's lurking within the couple's house. Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, and Lulu Wilson co-star in this horror sequel, which was produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious) and directed by David F. Sandberg (Lights Out).
The Nut Job 2 | he evil mayor of Oakton has decided to bulldoze Liberty Park and build a dangerous amusement park in its place. Surly and his ragtag group of animal friends band together to save their home, defeat the mayor, and take back the park.
The Dark Tower | An imaginative boy (Tom Taylor) is transported to a fantasy realm, where he gets caught up in an epic battle between a noble gunslinger named Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) and a villainous figure known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). Later, Roland's quest to defend a magical tower from the Man in Black leads him to follow the boy back to Earth. Directed by Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair), The Dark Tower was adapted from Stephen King's hugely popular series of fantasy novels.
Kidnap | When her six-year-old son (Sage Correa) is abducted from a carnival by a stranger, a desperate mother (Halle Berry) decides to take matters into her own hands rather than wait for law enforcement to help her. Her relentless pursuit eventually leads her to uncover a larger kidnapping ring. Directed by Luis Prieto.
Lycan | A college professor (Vanessa Angel) gives six students an assignment to research a historical event, and one member of the group (Parker Croft) convinces the others to investigate a 19th century legend involving a werewolf in the Georgia backwoods. They delve deeper into the story, but aren't prepared for the terror that awaits them. Bev Land directed this horror film, which co-stars Dania Ramirez, Gail O'Grady, and Rebekah Graf.
Step | This documentary profiles three senior members of a Baltimore high-school step-dance team as they overcome hardships to attend college. In the face of racial tensions in Baltimore, the "Lethal Ladies" use step dancing to express their emotions and relieve the mounting stress of completing high school. Directed by Amanda Lipitz.
Atomic Blonde | In this spy thriller set in 1989 Berlin, MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) must obtain a stolen list of Western spies while the city around her descends into chaos and revolution. Working with local station chief David Percival (James McAvoy), her pursuit leads her to uncover a much larger conspiracy. Toby Jones, John Goodman, Sofia Boutella, and Eddie Marsan co-star. Directed by David Leitch, Atomic Blonde is based on the graphic novel The Coldest City by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart.
The Emoji Movie | This animated comedy takes place in Textopolis, a world inside a smartphone that's inhabited by various emojis. There, an emoji named Gene (voiced by T.J. Miller) is ashamed that he has multiple facial expressions while his colleagues only have one each, and he embarks on a quest across various apps to be like everyone else. James Corden, Anna Faris, Jennifer Coolidge, Patrick Stewart, Sofía Vergara, and Maya Rudolph also lend their voices to this film from Sony Pictures Animation.
Dunkirk | Acclaimed auteur Christopher Nolan (Memento, The Prestige, The Dark Knight) wrote and directed this historical thriller about the Dunkirk evacuation during the early days of World War II. When 400,000 British and Allied troops end up trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk, France, following a catastrophic defeat, a number of civilian boats set out to rescue them before they are decimated by the approaching Nazi forces. Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D'Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy star.
Girls Trip | Four black gal pals (Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah) decide they need to take a vacation together after five years apart, and head to New Orleans to have a wild time at the Essence Festival. There, they party hard while confronting their personal issues and romantic dilemmas. Larenz Tate, Kofi Siriboe, Mike Colter, Kate Walsh, and Deborah Ayorinde co-star. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man).
Valerian and the city of a thousand planets | Space adventurers Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) set off on a mission to stop sinister forces from destroying Alpha, an intergalactic metropolis where thousands of alien species live together in harmony. Written and directed by Luc Besson, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is based on a series of French comics by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières. Clive Owen, Rihanna, Elizabeth Debicki, Ethan Hawke, and Rihanna co-star.
War for the Planet of the Apes | In the third installment of the Planet of the Apes prequel series -- which depicts the events that led to the primates taking control of Earth -- simian leader Caesar (played via motion capture by Andy Serkis) is horrified when his family are killed during an attack by humans on his community. Caesar soon plots revenge on the Colonel (Woody Harrelson), the human military leader behind the assault, which threatens to ignite all-out war between the two species. Directed by Matt Reeves.
Wish Upon | High-school outcast Clare Shannon (Joey King) is delighted when she receives an unusual music box that can grant her seven wishes. She's soon living her dream life, only to realize that the wishes come at a steep price that involves her loved ones dying. Torn between her ideal new existence and her desire to protect her friends and family, Clare is left with an impossible decision. Ryan Phillippe co-stars. Directed by John R. Leonetti.
Spider-Man: Homecoming | High-school superhero Peter Parker (Tom Holland) aspires to join the Avengers in his guise as Spider-Man, but teenage woes and Tony Stark's contradictory mentorship only complicate his ambitions. Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, and Michael Keaton co-star.
Despicable Me 3 | Gru (voice of Steve Carell) battles Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), a 1980s child star-turned-supervillain, in this animated sequel. Russell Brand, Miranda Cosgrove, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan, and Dana Gaier also return to reprise their characters from prior installments.
Baby Driver | A partially deaf getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) gets caught up in a botched heist in this action comedy from writer/director Edgar Wright (The World's End, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World). Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, and Sky Ferreira co-star.
The Big Sick | A Pakistani-American standup comedian (Kumail Nanjiani) falls for a white grad student (Zoe Kazan), and decides to keep their uncertain romance a secret from his traditionalist, Muslim family. However, their relationship gets more serious when she develops a mysterious illness, which in turn forces him to bond with her parents (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano). Emily V. Gordon and Nanjiani wrote this romantic comedy, which is based on their real-life courtship. The Big Sick made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
Wonder Woman | An Amazon princess (Gal Gadot) finds her idyllic life on an island occupied only by female warriors interrupted when a pilot (Chris Pine) crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet, and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace. Directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster).
Cars 3 | Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) returns to the racetrack to take on a younger rival in this animated sequel from Pixar and Disney.
Transformers-The Last Knight | With Optimus Prime gone and a war brewing between mankind and the Transformers, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with a British astronomer (Anthony Hopkins), a university professor (Laura Haddock), and the Autobot known as Bumblebee to save the world from a terrifying new threat. Along the way, the group investigate the secret history of the Transformers' time on Earth. Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Stanley Tucci, and John Turturro co-star in action sequel from director Michael Bay.
Theater Information
▪ AMC Broadway 17 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600
▪ AMC Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
