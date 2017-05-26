New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Baywatch | The story follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon as he butts heads with a brash new recruit. Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. R. Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales | The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea - notably Jack. PG-13. Starring: Johnny Depp, Kaya Scodelario and Orlando Bloom.
Continuing
Alien: Covenant | Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. R. Starring: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul | A family road trip to attend Meemaw's 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course--thanks to Greg's newest scheme to (finally!) become famous. PG. Starring: Jason Ian Drucker, Charlie Wright and Owen Asztalos.
Everything, Everything | Maddy is desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, and the promise of her first romance. PG-13. Starring: Ana de la Reguera, Taylor Hickson and Nick Robinson.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword | When the child Arthur's father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur's uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. PG-13. Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey and Djimon Hounsou.
Snatched | After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda to travel with her to paradise. R. Starring: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Joan Cusack.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 | Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. PG-13. Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista.
How to Be a Latin Lover | A very handsome and very young Maximo has a dream to be rich without ever having to work a day in his life. Having made a career of seducing rich older women, he marries a wealthy woman more than twice his age. PG-13. Starring: Salma Hayek, Kristen Bell and Michael Cera.
Born in China | follows the adventures of three animal families the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and the elusive snow leopard. G. Starring: John Krasinski and Xun Zhou
The Fate of the Furious | Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game-and the rest of the crew has been exonerated-the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. PG-13. Starring: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews
Theater Information
▪ AMC Broadway 17 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1616
▪ AMC Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
