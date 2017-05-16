New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Alien: Covenant | Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. R. Starring: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul | A family road trip to attend Meemaw's 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course--thanks to Greg's newest scheme to (finally!) become famous. PG. Starring: Jason Ian Drucker, Charlie Wright and Owen Asztalos.
Everything, Everything | Maddy is desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, and the promise of her first romance. PG-13. Starring: Ana de la Reguera, Taylor Hickson and Nick Robinson.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword | When the child Arthur's father is murdered, Vortigern, Arthur's uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. PG-13. Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey and Djimon Hounsou.
Snatched | After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda to travel with her to paradise. R. Starring: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Joan Cusack.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 | Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. PG-13. Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista.
The Circle | She rises through the ranks of the world's largest tech and social media company, The Circle, Mae is encouraged by company founder Eamon Bailey to live her life with complete transparency. PG-13. Starring: Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and John Boyega.
How to Be a Latin Lover | A very handsome and very young Maximo has a dream to be rich without ever having to work a day in his life. Having made a career of seducing rich older women, he marries a wealthy woman more than twice his age. PG-13. Starring: Salma Hayek, Kristen Bell and Michael Cera.
Born in China | follows the adventures of three animal families the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and the elusive snow leopard. G. Starring: John Krasinski and Xun Zhou
The Lost City of Z | The film tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. PG-13. Starring: Tom Holland, Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller.
The Fate of the Furious | Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game-and the rest of the crew has been exonerated-the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. PG-13. Starring: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Going in Style | Lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty. PG-13. Starring: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.
The Boss Baby | A hilariously universal story about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim. PG. Starring: Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi and Jimmy Kimmel.
Beauty and the Beast | The fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. PG. Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans.
