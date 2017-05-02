New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 | Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. PG-13. Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista.
Continuing
The Circle | She rises through the ranks of the world's largest tech and social media company, The Circle, Mae is encouraged by company founder Eamon Bailey to live her life with complete transparency. PG-13. Starring: Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and John Boyega.
How to Be a Latin Lover | A very handsome and very young Maximo has a dream to be rich without ever having to work a day in his life. Having made a career of seducing rich older women, he marries a wealthy woman more than twice his age. PG-13. Starring: Salma Hayek, Kristen Bell and Michael Cera.
Born in China | follows the adventures of three animal families the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and the elusive snow leopard. G. Starring: John Krasinski and Xun Zhou
Free Fire | An arms deal that goes spectacularly and explosively wrong. Justine has brokered a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two Irishmen and a gang led by Vernon and Ord, who are selling them a stash of guns. R. Starring: Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy and Armie Hammer.
The Promise | It is 1914. As the Great War looms, the mighty Ottoman Empire is crumbling. Constantinople, the once vibrant, multicultural capital on the shores of the Bosporus, is about to be consumed by chaos. PG-13. Starring: Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon.
Phoenix Forgotten | the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. PG-13. Starring: Chelsea Lopez, Matt Biedel and Justin Matthews.
The Lost City of Z | The film tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. PG-13. Starring: Tom Holland, Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller.
Gifted | Frank Adler is a single man raising a child prodigy - his spirited young niece Mary - in a coastal town in Florida. PG-13. Starring: Chris Evans, Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews
Theater Information
▪ Carmike Broadway 16 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1616 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Cinema BigD Theater, Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600 or carmike.com
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
Comments