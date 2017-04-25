New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
The Circle | She rises through the ranks of the world's largest tech and social media company, The Circle, Mae is encouraged by company founder Eamon Bailey to live her life with complete transparency. PG-13. Starring: Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and John Boyega.
Continuing
Born in China | follows the adventures of three animal families the majestic panda, the savvy golden monkey and the elusive snow leopard. G. Starring: John Krasinski and Xun Zhou
Free Fire | An arms deal that goes spectacularly and explosively wrong. Justine has brokered a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two Irishmen and a gang led by Vernon and Ord, who are selling them a stash of guns. R. Starring: Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy and Armie Hammer.
The Promise | It is 1914. As the Great War looms, the mighty Ottoman Empire is crumbling. Constantinople, the once vibrant, multicultural capital on the shores of the Bosporus, is about to be consumed by chaos. PG-13. Starring: Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale and Charlotte Le Bon.
Unforgettable | Tessa Connover is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David, becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks- not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lilly. NR. Starring: Katherine Heigl, Rosario Dawson and Geoff Stults.
Phoenix Forgotten | the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. PG-13. Starring: Chelsea Lopez, Matt Biedel and Justin Matthews.
The Lost City of Z | The film tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. PG-13. Starring: Tom Holland, Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller.
The Fate of the Furious | Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game-and the rest of the crew has been exonerated-the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. PG-13. Starring: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Gifted | Frank Adler is a single man raising a child prodigy - his spirited young niece Mary - in a coastal town in Florida. PG-13. Starring: Chris Evans, Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer.
Going in Style | Lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty. PG-13. Starring: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.
Smurfs: The Lost Village | It seems to Smurfette that everyone else in the Village has a purpose — Papa Smurf (leading), Baker Smurf (baking), even Grouchy Smurf (grouching) — except for her. So what's the only girl in the village to do? PG. Starring: Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson and Mandy Patinkin.
The Case for Christ | In 1980, Lee Strobel's award-winning investigative reporting earned him a promotion to legal editor at the Chicago Tribune. PG. Starring: Mike Vogel, Erika Christensen and Robert Forster.
The Boss Baby | A hilariously universal story about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim. PG. Starring: Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi and Jimmy Kimmel.
Power Rangers | The story follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove - and the world - is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. PG-13. Starring: Becky G, RJ Cyler and Naomi Scott.
Beauty and the Beast | The fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. PG. Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans.
Theater Information
