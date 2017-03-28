New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
The Boss Baby | A hilariously universal story about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim. PG. Starring: Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi and Jimmy Kimmel.
Ghost in the Shell | Major, a one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists. PG-13. Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbaek and Takeshi Kitano.
The Last Word | Harriet Lauler, a once successful businesswoman in tight control of every aspect of her life. As she reflects upon her accomplishments, she’s suddenly inspired to engage a young local writer, Anne Sherman, to pen her life’s story. R. Starring: Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried and Anne Heche.
The Zookeeper’s Wife | The real-life story of one working wife and mother who became a hero to hundreds during World War II. In 1939 Poland, Antonina Zabinski and her husband, Dr. Jan Zabinski, have the Warsaw Zoo flourishing under his stewardship and her care. PG-13. Starring: Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh and Daniel Brühl.
Continuing
Power Rangers | The story follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove - and the world - is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. PG-13. Starring: Becky G, RJ Cyler and Naomi Scott.
Life | Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. R. Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson.
CHiPs | Jon Baker and Frank Ponch Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons. R. Starring: Dax Shepard, Michael Peña and Kristen Bell.
Beauty and the Beast | The fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. PG. Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans.
The Belko Experiment | A group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogota, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed. R. Starring: John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn and Adria Arjona.
Get Out | Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. R. Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Catherine Keener.
Kong: Skull Island | This film fully immerses audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. PG-13. Starring: Tom Hiddleston, J.K. Simmons and Brie Larson.
The Shack | After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. PG-13. Starring: Sam Worthington, Radha Mitchell and Octavia Spencer.
John Wick: Chapter 2 | Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. R. Starring: Keanu Reeves, Common and Riccardo Scamarcio.
The Lego Batman Movie | There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. PG. Starring: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis and Michael Cera.
