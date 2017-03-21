New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Power Rangers | The story follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove - and the world - is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. PG-13. Starring: Becky G, RJ Cyler and Naomi Scott.
Life | Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. R. Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson.
CHiPs | Jon Baker and Frank Ponch Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons. R. Starring: Dax Shepard, Michael Peña and Kristen Bell.
The Sense of an Ending | Tony Webster leads a reclusive and quiet existence until long buried secrets from his past force him to face the flawed recollections of his younger self, the truth about his first love and the devastating consequences of decisions made a lifetime ago. PG-13. Starring: Michelle Dockery, Freya Mavor and Emily Mortimer.
Continuing
Beauty and the Beast | The fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. PG. Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans.
The Belko Experiment | A group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogota, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company's intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed. R. Starring: John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn and Adria Arjona.
Get Out | Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. R. Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Catherine Keener.
Kong: Skull Island | This film fully immerses audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. PG-13. Starring: Tom Hiddleston, J.K. Simmons and Brie Larson.
Logan | In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. R. Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, and Richard E. Grant,
The Shack | After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. PG-13. Starring: Sam Worthington, Radha Mitchell and Octavia Spencer.
John Wick: Chapter 2 | Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers. R. Starring: Keanu Reeves, Common and Riccardo Scamarcio.
The Lego Batman Movie | There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. PG. Starring: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis and Michael Cera.
Hidden Figures | The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence. PG. Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe.
Before I Fall | Samantha Kingston is a young woman who has it all: the crush-worthy boyfriend, amazing best friends and drop dead gorgeous looks. February 12 is just another charmed day in Sam's life until it turns out to be her last. PG-13. Starring: Zoey Deutch, Elena Kampouris and Halston Sage.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews
Theater Information
▪ Carmike Broadway 16 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1616 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Cinema BigD Theater, Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600 or carmike.com
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
Comments