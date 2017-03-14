New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Beauty and the Beast | The fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. PG. Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans.
The Belko Experiment | A group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogota, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company's intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed. R. Starring: John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn and Adria Arjona.
Continuing
Get Out | Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. R. Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Catherine Keener.
A United Kingdom | In 1947, Seretse Khama, the King of Botswana, met Ruth Williams, a London office worker. They were a perfect match, yet their proposed marriage was challenged not only by their families but by the British and South African governments. PG-13. Starring: Rosamund Pike, Tom Felton and Laura Carmichael.
Kong: Skull Island | This film fully immerses audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. PG-13. Starring: Tom Hiddleston, J.K. Simmons and Brie Larson.
Table 19 | Ex-maid of honor Eloise- having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text - decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend's wedding anyway. PG-13. Starring: Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson and June Squibb.
Logan | In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. R. Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, and Richard E. Grant,
The Shack | After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. PG-13. Starring: Sam Worthington, Radha Mitchell and Octavia Spencer.
Rock Dog | For the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, a dog's life has a simple riff: Guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux and his rabid pack. PG. Starring: Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, J.K. Simmons
John Wick: Chapter 2 | Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers. R. Starring: Keanu Reeves, Common and Riccardo Scamarcio.
The Lego Batman Movie | There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. PG. Starring: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis and Michael Cera.
Fifty Shades Darker | When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. R. Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan and Hugh Dancy.
Lion | Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. PG-13. Starring: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman.
A Dog’s Purpose | shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. PG. Starring | Britt Robertson, Bradley Cooper and Peggy Lipton.
Hidden Figures | The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence. PG. Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe.
La La Land | The story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. PG-13. Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend.
Moonlight | At once a vital portrait of contemporary African American life and an intensely personal and poetic meditation on identity, family, friendship, and love. R. Starring: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and André Holland.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews
Theater Information
▪ Carmike Broadway 16 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1616 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Cinema BigD Theater, Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600 or carmike.com
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
