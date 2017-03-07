New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Kong: Skull Island | This film fully immerses audiences in the mysterious and dangerous home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the treacherous, primordial island. PG-13. Starring: Tom Hiddleston, J.K. Simmons and Brie Larson.
Table 19 | Ex-maid of honor Eloise- having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text - decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend's wedding anyway. PG-13. Starring: Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson and June Squibb.
Continuing
Logan | In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. R. Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, and Richard E. Grant,
Before I Fall | Samantha Kingston is a young woman who has it all: the crush-worthy boyfriend, amazing best friends and drop dead gorgeous looks. February 12 is just another charmed day in Sam's life until it turns out to be her last. PG-13. Starring: Zoey Deutch, Elena Kampouris and Halston Sage.
The Shack | After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. PG-13. Starring: Sam Worthington, Radha Mitchell and Octavia Spencer.
Rock Dog | For the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, a dog's life has a simple riff: Guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux and his rabid pack. PG. Starring: Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, J.K. Simmons
Collide | After a heist goes terribly wrong, Casey Stein finds himself on the run from a ruthless gang headed by mob boss Hagen. Now Casey has precious cargo that belongs to Hagen, who will stop at nothing to retrieve it. PG-13. Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley.
The Great Wall | The story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world's most iconic structure. PG-13. Starring: Matt Damon, Jing Tian and Pedro Pascal.
Fist Fight | On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. R. Starring: Ice Cube, Charlie Day and Tracy Morgan.
John Wick: Chapter 2 | Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers. R. Starring: Keanu Reeves, Common and Riccardo Scamarcio.
The Lego Batman Movie | There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. PG. Starring: Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis and Michael Cera.
Fifty Shades Darker | When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. R. Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan and Hugh Dancy.
Lion | Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. PG-13. Starring: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman.
A Dog’s Purpose | shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. PG. Starring | Britt Robertson, Bradley Cooper and Peggy Lipton.
Hidden Figures | The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence. PG. Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe.
La La Land | The story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. PG-13. Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend.
Moonlight | At once a vital portrait of contemporary African American life and an intensely personal and poetic meditation on identity, family, friendship, and love. R. Starring: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and André Holland.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews
Theater Information
▪ Carmike Broadway 16 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1616 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Cinema BigD Theater, Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600 or carmike.com
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
Comments