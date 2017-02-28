New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.28 Pause

2:13 John Whitty describes and demonstrates J-Roll Putter

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:48 Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

2:31 Driving International Drive from SC 90 to Myrtle Beach

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

0:58 Your Grand Strand guide to Mardi Gras