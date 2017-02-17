Movie review: 'Fist Fight' is a rough, raunchy, rousing success

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.17 Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:10 Former addict spoke to jail inmates about recovery and hope

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:34 The Great Wall movie trailer