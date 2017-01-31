New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
The Comedian | An aging comic icon, Jackie has seen better days. Despite his efforts to reinvent himself and his comic genius, the audience only wants to know him as the former television character he once played. R. Starring: Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann and Danny DeVito.
The Space Between Us | In this interplanetary adventure, shortly after arriving to help colonize Mars, an astronaut dies while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet. PG-13. Starring: Gary Oldman, Asa Butterfield and Carla Gugino.
Rings | A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. PG-13. Starring: Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden and Zach Roerig.
Continuing
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter | Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. R. Starring: Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter and Shawn Roberts.
A Dog’s Purpose | shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. PG. Starring | Britt Robertson, Bradley Cooper and Peggy Lipton.
Gold | The epic tale of one man’s pursuit of the American dream, to discover gold. Kenny Wells, a modern day prospector desperate for a lucky break, he teams up with an eager geologist and sets off on an amazing journey to find gold in the jungle of Indonesia. R. Starring | Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramirez and Bryce Dallas Howard.
The Founder | This drama tells the true story of how Ray Kroc, a salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers’ speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. PG-13. Starring: Michael Keaton, John Carol Lynch and Nick Offerman.
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage | Extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage comes out of self-imposed exile, and is on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. PG-13. Starring: Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev and Samuel L. Jackson.
Split | While the mental divisions of those with dissociative identity disorder have long fascinated and eluded science, it is believed that some can also manifest unique physical attributes for each personality, a cognitive and physiological prism within a single being. PG-13. Starring: James McAvoy, Haley Lu Richardson and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Monster Trucks | Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp, a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. PG. Starring: Lucas Till, Jane Levy and Barry Pepper.
Patriots Day | In the aftermath of an unspeakable act of terror, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. R. Starring: Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman and Kevin Bacon.
Live by Night | Ben Affleck writes, produces, and stars in this adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s sprawling crime novel centering on the prodigal son of a prominent police chief, and his gradual descent into the criminal underworld. R. Starring: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning and Brendan Gleeson.
The Bye Bye Man | People commit unthinkable acts every day. Time and again, we grapple to understand what drives a person to do such terrible things. PG-13. Starring: Carrie-Anne Moss, Faye Dunaway and Douglas Smith.
Sleepless | Undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. R. Starring: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan and Dermot Mulroney.
Hidden Figures | The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence. PG. Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe.
Underworld: Blood Wars | Vampire death dealer, Selene fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. R. Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, and Lara Pulver.
La La Land | The story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. PG-13. Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend.
Why Him? | Over the holidays, Ned, an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird. R. Starring: Bryan Cranston and James Franco
Sing | Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon, a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. PG. Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story | In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. PG-13. Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Ben Mendelsohn.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews
Theater Information
▪ Carmike Broadway 16 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1616 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Cinema BigD Theater, Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600 or carmike.com
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
Comments