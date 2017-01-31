New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

1:22 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for Jan. 31 Pause

1:53 CCU students help with homeless count

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.30

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body