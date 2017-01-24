New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter | Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. R. Starring: Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter and Shawn Roberts.
A Dog’s Purpose | shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. PG. Starring | Britt Robertson, Bradley Cooper and Peggy Lipton.
Gold | The epic tale of one man’s pursuit of the American dream, to discover gold. Kenny Wells, a modern day prospector desperate for a lucky break, he teams up with an eager geologist and sets off on an amazing journey to find gold in the jungle of Indonesia. R. Starring | Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramirez and Bryce Dallas Howard.
20th Century Women | A richly multilayered, funny, heart-stirring celebration of the complexities of women, family, time, and the connections we search for our whole lives. R. Starring: Elle Fanning, Alia Shawkat and Billy Crudup.
The Founder | This drama tells the true story of how Ray Kroc, a salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers’ speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. PG-13. Starring: Michael Keaton, John Carol Lynch and Nick Offerman.
Lion | Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. PG-13. Starring: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman.
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage | Extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage comes out of self-imposed exile, and is on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. PG-13. Starring: Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev and Samuel L. Jackson.
Split | While the mental divisions of those with dissociative identity disorder have long fascinated and eluded science, it is believed that some can also manifest unique physical attributes for each personality, a cognitive and physiological prism within a single being. PG-13. Starring: James McAvoy, Haley Lu Richardson and Anya Taylor-Joy.
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone | A washed-up former child star, is forced to do community service at a local megachurch and pretends to be Christian so he can land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood.. PG. Starring: Nicole Astra, Brett Dalton and Emily Eruraviel.
Monster Trucks | Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp, a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. PG. Starring: Lucas Till, Jane Levy and Barry Pepper.
Patriots Day | In the aftermath of an unspeakable act of terror, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. R. Starring: Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman and Kevin Bacon.
Live by Night | Ben Affleck writes, produces, and stars in this adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s sprawling crime novel centering on the prodigal son of a prominent police chief, and his gradual descent into the criminal underworld. R. Starring: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning and Brendan Gleeson.
The Bye Bye Man | People commit unthinkable acts every day. Time and again, we grapple to understand what drives a person to do such terrible things. PG-13. Starring: Carrie-Anne Moss, Faye Dunaway and Douglas Smith.
Sleepless | Undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. R. Starring: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan and Dermot Mulroney.
Hidden Figures | The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence. PG. Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe.
Underworld: Blood Wars | Vampire death dealer, Selene fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. R. Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, and Lara Pulver.
La La Land | The story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. PG-13. Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend.
Fences | Fences is the story of Troy Maxson, a mid-century Pittsburgh sanitation worker who once dreamed of a baseball career, but was too old when the major leagues began admitting black players. PG-13. Starring: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis and Jovan Adepo.
Why Him? | Over the holidays, Ned, an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird. R. Starring: Bryan Cranston and James Franco
Sing | Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon, a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. PG. Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane.
Passengers | On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. PG-13. Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story | In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. PG-13. Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Ben Mendelsohn.
Manchester by the Sea | Lee Chandler is a brooding, irritable loner who works as a handyman for a Boston apartment block. One damp winter day he gets a call summoning him to his hometown, north of the city. His brother’s heart has given out suddenly, and he’s been named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew. R. Starring: Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler and Casey Affleck.
