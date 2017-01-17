New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage | Extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage comes out of self-imposed exile, and is on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. PG-13. Starring: Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev and Samuel L. Jackson.
Split | While the mental divisions of those with dissociative identity disorder have long fascinated and eluded science, it is believed that some can also manifest unique physical attributes for each personality, a cognitive and physiological prism within a single being. PG-13. Starring: James McAvoy, Haley Lu Richardson and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Continuing
Monster Trucks | Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp, a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. PG. Starring: Lucas Till, Jane Levy and Barry Pepper.
Patriots Day | In the aftermath of an unspeakable act of terror, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. R. Starring: Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman and Kevin Bacon.
Live by Night | Ben Affleck writes, produces, and stars in this adaptation of Dennis Lehane's sprawling crime novel centering on the prodigal son of a prominent police chief, and his gradual descent into the criminal underworld. R. Starring: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning and Brendan Gleeson.
The Bye Bye Man | People commit unthinkable acts every day. Time and again, we grapple to understand what drives a person to do such terrible things. PG-13. Starring: Carrie-Anne Moss, Faye Dunaway and Douglas Smith.
Sleepless | Undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. R. Starring: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan and Dermot Mulroney.
Hidden Figures | The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence. PG. Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe.
Underworld: Blood Wars | Vampire death dealer, Selene fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. R. Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, and Lara Pulver.
A Monster Calls | 12-year-old Conor, dealing with his mother's illness, a less-than-sympathetic grandmother, and bullying classmates, finds a most unlikely ally when a Monster appears at his bedroom window. PG-13. Starring: Lewis MacDougall, Felicity Jones and Toby Kebbell.
La La Land | The story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. PG-13. Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend.
Fences | Fences is the story of Troy Maxson, a mid-century Pittsburgh sanitation worker who once dreamed of a baseball career, but was too old when the major leagues began admitting black players. PG-13. Starring: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis and Jovan Adepo.
Why Him? | Over the holidays, Ned, an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird. R. Starring: Bryan Cranston and James Franco
Assassin's Creed | Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. PG-13. Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.
Sing | Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon, a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. PG. Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane.
Passengers | On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. PG-13. Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story | In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. PG-13. Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Ben Mendelsohn.
Manchester by the Sea | Lee Chandler is a brooding, irritable loner who works as a handyman for a Boston apartment block. One damp winter day he gets a call summoning him to his hometown, north of the city. His brother's heart has given out suddenly, and he's been named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew. R. Starring: Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler and Casey Affleck.
Moana | A spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. PG. Starring: Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews
Theater Information
▪ Carmike Broadway 16 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1616 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Cinema BigD Theater, Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600 or carmike.com
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
