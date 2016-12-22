New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Jackie | A searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. R. Starring: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard and Greta Gerwig.
Why Him? | Over the holidays, Ned, an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird. R. Starring: Bryan Cranston and James Franco
Assassin's Creed | Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. PG-13. Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.
Sing | Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon, a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. PG. Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane.
Passengers | On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. PG-13. Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen.
Continuing
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story | In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. PG-13. Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Ben Mendelsohn.
Collateral Beauty | When a successful New York advertising executive suffers a great tragedy he retreats from life. While his concerned friends try desperately to reconnect with him, he seeks answers from the universe by writing letters to Love, Time and Death. PG-13. Starring: Will Smith, Edward Norton and Keira Knightley.
Manchester by the Sea | Lee Chandler is a brooding, irritable loner who works as a handyman for a Boston apartment block. One damp winter day he gets a call summoning him to his hometown, north of the city. His brother's heart has given out suddenly, and he's been named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew. R. Starring: Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler and Casey Affleck.
Nocturnal Animals | An art gallery owner is haunted by her ex-husband's novel, a violent thriller she interprets as a veiled threat and a symbolic revenge tale. R. Starring: Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Shannon.
Miss Sloane | In the high-stakes world of political power-brokers, Elizabeth Sloane is the most sought after and formidable lobbyist in D.C. Known equally for her cunning and her track record of success, she has always done whatever is required to win. R. Starring: Jessica Chastain, Mark Strong and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
Office Christmas Party | When the CEO tries to close her hard-partying brother's branch, he and his Chief Technical Officer must rally their co-workers and host an epic office Christmas party in an effort to impress a potential client and close a sale that will save their jobs. R. Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman and Kate McKinnon.
Arrival | When mysterious spacecrafts touch down across the globe, an elite team - lead by expert linguist Louise Banks - is brought together to investigate. PG-13. Starring: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker.
Incarnate | A scientist with the ability to enter the subconscious minds of the possessed must save a young boy from the grips of a demon with powers never seen before, while facing the horrors of his past. PG-13. Starring: Carice van Houten, Aaron Eckhart and Catalina Sandino Moreno.
Moana | A spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. PG. Starring: Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement.
Bad Santa 2 | Fueled by cheap whiskey, greed and hatred, Willie teams up once again with his angry little sidekick, Marcus, to knock off a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. R. Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Christina Hendricks and Kathy Bates.
Allied | The story of intelligence officer Max Vatan, who in 1942 North Africa encounters French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Reunited in London, their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war. R. Starring: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard and Lizzy Caplan.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them | The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. PG-13. Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol.
Almost Christmas | A beloved patriarch asks his family for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. PG-13. Starring: Kimberly Elise, Omar Epps and Danny Glover.
Hacksaw Ridge | The extraordinary true story of conscientious objector Desmond T. Doss who saved 75 men in Okinawa, during the bloodiest battle of WWII, without firing a single shot. R. Starring: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington and Luke Bracey.
The Accountant | Christian Wolff is a math savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Behind the cover of a small-town CPA office, he works as a freelance accountant for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations. R. Starring: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick and J.K. Simmons.
Doctor Strange | After his career is destroyed, a brilliant but arrogant surgeon gets a new lease on life when a sorcerer takes him under his wing and trains him to defend the world against evil. PG-13. Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews
Theater Information
▪ Carmike Broadway 16 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1616 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Cinema BigD Theater, Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600 or carmike.com
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
