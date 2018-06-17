Horoscopes for Sunday, June 17, 2018

Aries
There's a bit of conflict or disruption in the wind today, especially early on. Don't take on any committed opponents. They may have more stomach for the fight than you do or someone may have it in for you and be prepared to win by any means possible. There are shifts of mood or feeling that could have you up and down like a yo yo. Later in the evening the mood is sombre and reflective. If you've got worries over budgets or household monies, sit down and sort them out. Put on your thinking cap.
Lucky Number757
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Your mood may deepen as the day goes on. With the Moon still in Leo and your solar fourth house coming under pressure, you could be dealing with worries over domestic concerns or differences in the family. You could find work hard going or your boss breathing down your neck. Little worries or difficulties may pile up. Don't try to beat it all back, just don't let things get you down. Tidy up the home. Make small improvements to lift your spirits.
Lucky Number461
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
You might start out liking today. Communication is in order as is mobility, two of your favourite things. But, what starts well may falter as you strike unexpected snags or are blocked by encounters with obstinate people. Difficult situations could take you by surprise. Be ready to think on your feet. Respond graciously to interruptions or interference. Pressure is building. It might last for a few days so just grin and bear it. Don't carry on blithely as though it's beneath you to notice it.
Lucky Number960
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
With the Moon in Leo in your solar second house, the emphasis is on the practical use of money. Get organized with budgets and bills and make sure you know what you're doing. Is some part of your spending really chewing up the funds? Have a good look at it and see what you can do. The early part of today could be filled with ups and downs and a few surprises. This should level out as the day proceeds but it may get you thinking. Worries or a sombre mood may hit late in the evening.
Lucky Number449
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
With the Moon blazing in your own sign, you'll be radiant today and full of mysterious magnetism. Don't be moody though even if it's a strong temptation at times for one of such noble blood as yourself. Maintain the magnanimity and generosity of spirit for which the Lion is so justly famous. A bit of a lift comes in the form of a challenge from others late in the day. Rise to the occasion, not the bait.
Lucky Number688
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
You need to keep yourself immersed in inner matters while at the same to keeping a focus on the outside world and its demands. Little disruptions may produce upsets early on. These could leave you emotional and edgy. Partners may not leave want to leave you alone today, but I doubt that you'll appreciate all of the attention. Confusion and stress might be wearing away at the edges of your thinking, making it hard to get things done at your customary speed. Slow down. Find an easier pace.
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
The Moon continues to shine in noble Leo, activating all the associations and connections that you maintain in the wider picture. A few ups and downs may come at the beginning of the day, so just maintain your customary cool. As the evening gathers, your mood could take a more downward or inward line as weighty matters gather in your consciousness, pulling your attention away from the numbers around you. Issues of finance and partnership and the links between them could be on the agenda.
Lucky Number604
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
With the Moon in Leo and your solar tenth house, keep a good focus on work and where you're heading. Don't let opportunities or responsibilities slip because you're in a mood or somehow out of sorts. Go in hard and get things done. Don't tread on any toes. The important is for you to push yourself onward, not to drive over the competition. You'll stir up ill feeling if you do. Show a noble spirit. There'll be difficulties or even clashes anyway but effort put in now will serve you later on.
Lucky Number573
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
If you're feeling restless or in need of stimulation then try getting out and about and doing something different. If you're unable to break the routine, then try to make an adventure of what you have to do. Remember to have fun for you'll need a spark at this end of the day to get through to the other. Later on, the mood will shift and work or responsibilities will call you to heel. Tiredness could set in or you might simply find yourself unable to get through the workload.
Lucky Number400
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
You will have matters pressing in on you and an urgency building up within you but this is not the day to charge forward in pursuit of new developments. Effort spent in trying to advance matters will be wasted. With the Moon under pressure from Saturn, your ruler, a quiet or reflective mood may sneak up on you as the day progresses. However, you will need to talk things through, preferably with a reliable friend so make an effort to lift yourself up and do so.
Lucky Number778
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
You'll start the day with stimulation and excitement as events and changes conspire to keep you thinking and on the move. However, as things progress, the mood becomes heavier and it may be that someone is unhappy with you or that you have something building up inside that you don't quite understand. Whichever road you're on, devote the latter part of the day to sorting through emotional stuff, either with your nearest and dearest or from within your own quirky psyche. Look within and listen.
Lucky Number450
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Today's Moon in Leo in your solar sixth house could have you trying to get on with the necessary tasks or the daily grind, only to be confronted by unexpected annoyances or developments. Just try to ride out what doesn't work for you. There could be a forgotten detail or a neglected process that interferes with matters at hand. Good communications with people at home or loved ones could offset the effect of a series of minor irritations.
