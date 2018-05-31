Horoscopes for Thursday, May 31, 2018

Aries
The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, placing today's focus on serious business. Authority figures are not likely to let you slide in your responsibilities, so stay on your toes. You can make a good impression if you stay focused and driven. Many Ariens are able to make it to the top once they realize it takes a strong will and determination.
Lucky Number457
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
The Moon moves through your ninth house of mental and physical expansion, sending your thoughts to far off places. This is a wonderful day to explore different cultures, even if it's just a different neighborhood or restaurant in your town. Chances are good that within a short distance, you have a world of experiences waiting for you. Get outside and do something!
Lucky Number992
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
The presence of the Moon in your eighth house of mystery can make for a very intriguing day. Pay attention to the little things and you may notice a great deal of synchronicity in your life now. Miracles do exist and they happen daily, but you must be able to recognize them as they happen. At the very least, don't leave the house looking shabby because you are almost certain to run into an old flame if you do.
Lucky Number310
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
The changing Moon slides into your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, urging you to make time for the two of you. This is a great day to just relax and touch base with your mate, best friend, or partner, but chances are you will find yourself with social obligations. No matter what you have to do today, don't be in a hurry. Enjoy the journey with your favourite companion at your side.
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
The fun winds down as the Moon enters Capricorn and your sixth house of health and service... it's time to clean up and organize your life. Pay special attention to your health today. Are you drinking enough water and eating enough fruit and vegetables? Do you exercise regularly? If not, it's time to revamp your health habits
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The Moon in your fifth house of romance blends well with the big movers in your house of adventure, making this a potentially wonderful day for you. Whether you are involved in a love affair, a creative project, or have children in your life, this is a day for deep, inner connections. Express yourself from the heart without fear and allow others to do the same.
Lucky Number119
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
The Moon drifts through your fourth house of home and family, bringing you closer to the comforts of home. This is a good day to simply enjoy who you are and where you are now. Taking a walk down memory lane should be pleasurable, so get out the old photographs and home movies. Spending time with your loved ones brings healing for you now.
Lucky Number809
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Communication should be easy for you and your loved ones while the Moon moves through your third house of expression. Sweet words will form naturally, and you are likely to hear them from others as well. It's never too late to say 'I love you' or 'I'm sorry', so reach out now while the stars favor your peacemaking efforts.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
As the Moon activates your second house of personal values and finances, look more closely at what you consider to be of real worth. The Archer is often more conservative than outside appearances would suggest, and while the Moon is in responsible Capricorn you may want to pay attention to your resources. It's time to balance the books and polish the silver!
Lucky Number564
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
If you have allowed your body and soul to rejuvenate, you should be glowing with health and energy today. If you pushed yourself when you should have been taking it easy, you may be a basket case by now. Hopefully, you are feeling well as the Moon travels through Capricorn, making you especially attractive to others today. There is much you have to offer to the world, which needs more of your simple grace and tasteful elegance
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The Moon in circumspect Capricorn activates your twelfth house of solitude, encouraging you to seek out quiet times. This is a good time to reflect on the events of the past month and to make plans for the coming weeks. Refreshing your soul and recharging your spiritual batteries should be your priority for the next two days. Breathe deep.
Lucky Number716
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Surround yourself with good friends as the Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates. There is no need to be in a hurry, so relax while doing your favourite things with your favourite people. You have earned this quiet little break, so share it with the ones you love. There will be time for work again later.
