Horoscopes for Monday, May 21, 2018

AccuWeather

May 21, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Sun enters your third house of communication today, making it easier for you to communicate your thoughts and express your feelings. Unfortunately, with Gemini on the cusp of your third house, it may be that you change your mind about these things by the hour! Your curiosity about the world around you is also likely to increase. The next four weeks will find you busier and more talkative than ever.

Lucky Number

342

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Sun enters versatile and energetic Gemini, giving you a welcome burst of energy and activity in your second house of personal finances. It will be easy to dream up schemes for increasing your resources, but only you will be able to finish what you start. Many Bulls find themselves working at two jobs, Twin style, as they work their way up in the world. Watch your bank balance multiply!

Lucky Number

162

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The life giving Sun enters Gemini and your first house of personality, marking your birthday month and the beginning of your solar return. A solar return is one of the best astrological tools for looking at your year ahead. If you have big plans for the coming year, consider consulting your favourite astrologer. You'll find the information you receive is one of the best birthday presents you can give yourself!

Lucky Number

194

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

As the glorious Sun lights up lively Gemini, this month turns the focus to hidden matters and subconscious psychological motivations. It's the perfect day for making long term plans, plans that will eventually lead to a complete transformation of your partnership relations. The Moon hooks up nicely with Mercury, so your ideas are flowing freely.

Lucky Number

823

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

With the Moon moving through Leo, you'll be feeling positive, no matter what happens. And as the Sun diving into Gemini turns your mind to achieving your most cherished goals, the planets urge you to make long term plans and structure your own transformation, with the help of friends and associates.

Lucky Number

561

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Sun favors success in the public sphere, and your personal charisma is increased by a good aspect to Mercury, so take this opportunity to make your needs and desires known. If you begin to feel mildly depressed, remember that the Moon is moving through ego-driven Leo, your twelfth house of subconscious matters. Honor your need for quiet and solitude and ask that others give you time to refresh your soul. A long, warm bubble bath tonight should work wonders.

Lucky Number

594

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Intellectual status becomes a bigger priority as the Sun rolls into communicative Gemini. Be more generous in contributing time and talents to religious, educational or political institutions. The need for higher education or advanced training is stimulated, as is the urge to speculate, take risks and be more daring. You become more outgoing and assertive when travelling abroad, or dealing with those of a different race or culture.

Lucky Number

215

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Keep your feelings in perspective as the Sun strides into Gemini. Communications are better, but issues often stem from different value systems. Try not to judge what seems like foolishness or stinginess on the part of another. We all have lessons to learn, and you can't keep someone else from making what you believe are mistakes. Make love not war.

Lucky Number

799

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The life-giving Sun lands in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, reinforcing the message that you need to focus on your closest relationships. Many of you are experiencing intense transformations in your value systems, as Pluto and Saturn slowly move through Capricorn; some of you may lose important relationships along the way. Safeguard the ones that are the most important to you now.

Lucky Number

787

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

As the Sun moves into Gemini, be ready to take advantage of the good mood and set beneficial changes into play in relationships with colleagues and subordinates at work. You are more aware of your personal status or influence with workmates and subordinates. Watch a tendency to be ruled by pride, especially at work. There's a greater concern with the state of your general health, perhaps generating an enthusiasm for proper diet and physical fitness.

Lucky Number

559

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Some Water Bearers feel more relaxed than usual about matters that cannot be controlled. Communication improves all round, and as the shining Sun slips into Gemini, you can expect some weeks of good times ahead.

Lucky Number

198

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your career is blossoming in ways you never dreamed of. Find a balance between your career, reputation, and your significant other today. Enjoy the ambience of a rare cosmic harmony. As the Sun enters Gemini, your role and influence in the family is enhanced. There may also be disputes over family property. Family pride, however, is high and family bonds are strengthened. Family support and the advantage of family assets or connections increase the determination to begin new ventures of your own at this time.

Lucky Number

504

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

