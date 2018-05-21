Horoscopes for Monday, May 21, 2018

Aries
The Sun enters your third house of communication today, making it easier for you to communicate your thoughts and express your feelings. Unfortunately, with Gemini on the cusp of your third house, it may be that you change your mind about these things by the hour! Your curiosity about the world around you is also likely to increase. The next four weeks will find you busier and more talkative than ever.
Lucky Number342
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The Sun enters versatile and energetic Gemini, giving you a welcome burst of energy and activity in your second house of personal finances. It will be easy to dream up schemes for increasing your resources, but only you will be able to finish what you start. Many Bulls find themselves working at two jobs, Twin style, as they work their way up in the world. Watch your bank balance multiply!
Lucky Number162
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The life giving Sun enters Gemini and your first house of personality, marking your birthday month and the beginning of your solar return. A solar return is one of the best astrological tools for looking at your year ahead. If you have big plans for the coming year, consider consulting your favourite astrologer. You'll find the information you receive is one of the best birthday presents you can give yourself!
Lucky Number194
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
As the glorious Sun lights up lively Gemini, this month turns the focus to hidden matters and subconscious psychological motivations. It's the perfect day for making long term plans, plans that will eventually lead to a complete transformation of your partnership relations. The Moon hooks up nicely with Mercury, so your ideas are flowing freely.
Lucky Number823
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
With the Moon moving through Leo, you'll be feeling positive, no matter what happens. And as the Sun diving into Gemini turns your mind to achieving your most cherished goals, the planets urge you to make long term plans and structure your own transformation, with the help of friends and associates.
Lucky Number561
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
The Sun favors success in the public sphere, and your personal charisma is increased by a good aspect to Mercury, so take this opportunity to make your needs and desires known. If you begin to feel mildly depressed, remember that the Moon is moving through ego-driven Leo, your twelfth house of subconscious matters. Honor your need for quiet and solitude and ask that others give you time to refresh your soul. A long, warm bubble bath tonight should work wonders.
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Intellectual status becomes a bigger priority as the Sun rolls into communicative Gemini. Be more generous in contributing time and talents to religious, educational or political institutions. The need for higher education or advanced training is stimulated, as is the urge to speculate, take risks and be more daring. You become more outgoing and assertive when travelling abroad, or dealing with those of a different race or culture.
Lucky Number215
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Keep your feelings in perspective as the Sun strides into Gemini. Communications are better, but issues often stem from different value systems. Try not to judge what seems like foolishness or stinginess on the part of another. We all have lessons to learn, and you can't keep someone else from making what you believe are mistakes. Make love not war.
Lucky Number799
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
The life-giving Sun lands in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, reinforcing the message that you need to focus on your closest relationships. Many of you are experiencing intense transformations in your value systems, as Pluto and Saturn slowly move through Capricorn; some of you may lose important relationships along the way. Safeguard the ones that are the most important to you now.
Lucky Number787
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
As the Sun moves into Gemini, be ready to take advantage of the good mood and set beneficial changes into play in relationships with colleagues and subordinates at work. You are more aware of your personal status or influence with workmates and subordinates. Watch a tendency to be ruled by pride, especially at work. There's a greater concern with the state of your general health, perhaps generating an enthusiasm for proper diet and physical fitness.
Lucky Number559
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Some Water Bearers feel more relaxed than usual about matters that cannot be controlled. Communication improves all round, and as the shining Sun slips into Gemini, you can expect some weeks of good times ahead.
Lucky Number198
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Your career is blossoming in ways you never dreamed of. Find a balance between your career, reputation, and your significant other today. Enjoy the ambience of a rare cosmic harmony. As the Sun enters Gemini, your role and influence in the family is enhanced. There may also be disputes over family property. Family pride, however, is high and family bonds are strengthened. Family support and the advantage of family assets or connections increase the determination to begin new ventures of your own at this time.
