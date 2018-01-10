Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Aries
What's wrong with everyone today? I hear Rambunctious crying. It can't be me! I'm just my usual sweet lovable self. Prepare for a dose of the shock/horrors but you may be wrong. It just might be you. You're building up a head of steam which allows you to get things done, but sometimes you fail to notice the battered bodies you leave in the wake of the Aries Express. All due to inattention, we know. Just as we know you're a good hearted little ram, mostly. Just take some time to prove it.
Lucky Number119
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
Contact is the thing today. Somebody out there has the solution you need or the perspective you require to advance whatever you're doing. Make the most of contact and communication. It's on the airwaves anyway and a lot of it's coming in your direction. Click the dialogue box and just go for it. As the evening wears on the mood changes with the moody Moon's entry into Scorpio and your solar seventh house. Intensity and passion in relationships. You could have a row, kiss and make up or just kiss.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
You can dance through the day. This doesn't mean that everything's good however for there maybe things or people you'll just have to dance around. Keep on the move and nothing will hold you back too much. People figure strongly in the pattern. Meeting, talking, moving on, all of which are among your favourite pastimes. Watch for a change of mood and focus as we get into early evening though. The Moon dives deep into Scorpio, calling attention to matters of routine and practical attention.
Lucky Number583
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
You might be dreaming of faraway places today, crustaceans. Or you might be envious of someone you know who's travelling there. Life has a grip on you at the moment in terms of your domestic responsibilities and the situations that you just can't seem to escape from at the moment. If anyone's rash enough to intrude on you today they might just get the pincer or the cold withdrawal. You an expert at either when push comes to shove. Speaking of pushing and shoving, don't! Get romantic instead.
Lucky Number895
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Don't get into any power struggles as you go about the business of the day. They'll all be won by the person on the upper rung of the ladder. Better not to challenge at all than come off second best. Check your appointments and make sure you're clear about all the people that you have to see. Don't leave anything to chance and don't let conversation run the schedule. It'll be easy to get behind if you spend those extra few minutes talking about this and that because it feels good to do so.
Lucky Number115
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
Today's a day for mundane matters just like many days before and many to come. Just wing your way through for the virgin deals with the mundane with a precise expertise although if matters get too routine, you're the first one to get bored. A shift comes as the day turns into evening and the Moon moves into Scorpio. Communications becomes the important theme so get on the phone (like you need encouragement!). Get your head down and do a dozen e-mails. Better than that, get a friend around to chat.
Lucky Number597
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
This is an intense working day when you might find yourself at odds with others or clashing over what needs to be said. It just might be a matter of someone talking when they really need to be listening or paying attention to something much more mundane. However, that someone couldn't be you could it, O keepers of the sacred scales. Well, at least, never say so anyway. Be careful of all this though because arguments or problems of routine could develop if you can't find the right balance.
Lucky Number664
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Adopt the moody look today and the manner that goes with it as you don't have much choice anyway. Don't kick over the traces of any recent good times. Just allow yourself to dwell on them and enjoy the last faint scent of fading memories. Cruise through the day. it doesn't really need more than that, even though people may demand more of you. You know how to resist when you want to! The evening brings a change of mood, more intense, more out there.
Lucky Number394
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Ideas can be put in motion today, so make sure you and your friends or colleagues talk up a storm. However, misunderstandings may arise. Before you put any projects into gear, be absolutely clear that you are not at cross purposes, as this will cause major headaches later. Glitches in the meeting or arrangements may also arise.
Lucky Number286
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
You could be feeling at a bit of a crossroads today, either wondering which way to go or what you should do from here. It may take time to make up your mind, for the picture isn't clear as yet. You could be at odds with yourself over the difference between what you'd like to do and what has to be done, this latter being special territory of yours. Someone influential in your life might be difficult to deal with. Try to pour oil on troubled waters. Further conflict isn't worth the effort.
Lucky Number413
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
There's too much talk and not enough action! You need stimulation that gets the mind going and the ideas turning over. Too much talk might just get in the way or become confusing. What you're looking for is just the right amount of the right thing. By the time you get to the evening you'll be ready for a change, but you may not like the one that comes. There could be an intense mood with regard to work that creates some uncertainty. Now's the time for straight talking.
Lucky Number742
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
If you've got any issues about friends or close associates, especially ones that involve money or joint finances, then now's the time to think them over or talk them through with someone you can trust. Even though you've got a dose of charm at the moment and are probably feeling a little personally radiant, there's pressure from work or perhaps institutions of some kind that needs to be dealt with. Take it slowly though. What will suit best is a strategy and good advice.
