Horoscopes for Monday, January 8, 2018

Aries
With the Moon in your opposing sign of Libra, this is a day to pay attention to partners and their ideas. Make sure you sit down for a good heart to heart. You could be inspired by the talk especially if there are others present to stimulate the discussion or if you're talking about matters in the bigger picture. Don't get out of sorts with people around you or social contacts. It could be easy to do today as there may be a growing tension between your mood and theirs. Be smooth. You can do it.
Lucky Number674
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
With the Moon in Libra and your solar sixth house, just keep your focus to the daily routines and the job of getting things done. Share the load with partners or close associates and talk things over while you work. There could be fun and interest in doing so. If health is a little under par (and it could be) just be very careful about what you eat today. This is not always an easy area for you to find the necessary discipline in but just make sure you don't add to any problems in this area.
Lucky Number185
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
This can be a good day to get right into things and enjoy yourself immensely. Socialize, take a lunch with friends. You'll not only find pleasure in their company but you could also meet important new connections as well if your luck runs true to form. Don't lose the thread of work and working matters. Keep a weather eye on where everyone is and what they're doing. The one thing to be careful of is work-related travel or communications. These could be a little hazy or lacking in focus.
Lucky Number975
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Try to avoid clashes on the domestic front today. You may be at odds with family members or just with yourself as you plod around the house. Still, this could be a good thinking day, with creative or imaginative flights of fancy taking precedence over more mundane matters. Bury yourself in a good book or a beguiling video if you have the time. Whatever's gone amiss during the course of the day, try to bring it all together again over the evening meal.
Lucky Number162
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
Matters of communication have the priority. Don't let any grass grow under your leonine paws. There's work to be done via the spoken word. Nothing wrong with the sound of your own voice, is there? No, I thought not. Then get on with it. Don't forget your mane. It's important to be well groomed and well spoken at the same time. Watch out in case you don't pick up on the tone or the atmosphere of situations you walk into. There could be a few costly misses as you're not at your sensitive best.
Lucky Number653
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Get stuck into the book work. Go over the budget and your spending. Make sure all the bills are filed in the right order and all the recent expenses are verified. Discuss where the money is going with your partner (don't be too critical!). If you need to make any new financial plans or rearrangements of the old ones then do so. You can really get a grip on what's happening with your spending if you do. The other half (if you have one) might be the fly in the ointment. Don't be too hard on them.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
You could shine today with the Moon in your sign, but you might also tend to be a little bit on the moody side, flashing on and off like a signal beacon. That could in fact be just the case, for the signals could be warning others off, then inviting them back. You like a bit of 'Come here! Go away!'. It's an easy and delightful game to play. Just get into the gentle flow of it and the day will take care of itself.
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Go with the inward urgings of the Moon in Libra and your solar twelfth house. Strong realizations can come through your dreams or by just giving yourself the time to think things over. Psychic power and influences are very strong around the Scorpion. If you maintain a high profile today, you'll find yourself clashing with people for no particular reason. Stay cool!
Lucky Number765
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
Archers need to be moving around today (not exactly the worst ordeal for you). There are connections to be made and people to meet. You can benefit from advice, particularly from knowledgeable or well-connected women. Don't overdo the energy expenditure though. There's no need to go at things with your usual hurry and flurry. An easy pace will get everything done.
Lucky Number710
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Personal relationships at work could be something of an issue or a matter for consideration. How are you getting on with work colleagues? Are there things that need to be worked out that you're avoiding? If so, Goats must avoid them no longer. Inspired change is what you need. Try to come at things from a different perspective or direction. It's not always easy for you to change the way you do things, but that could be the theme running through any problems connected with work.
Lucky Number211
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Your thoughts or daydreams could be taking you far away today. You might be dreaming about where you could be, instead of where you are. Or you might be moved to take more action than that. Pick up the phone and talk to a friend or relative overseas or somewhere distant from you. Let your mind range over fresh topics and new ideas to occupy your attention. A good book will help to settle things or absorb your restlessness. Don't clash with people in business or trade over nothing.
Lucky Number791
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
You may get caught up in deep discussions or plans as those in charge or in power take you into their confidence. If you're the one in the powerful position, then you need someone to discuss the weighty matters with. This is an associative day but it has its darker or hidden side, and you may not like all that you come to know or see. Life's like that sometimes and secrets can be a Piscean specialty. Find a confidante if you have any pressing personal matters. You'll need to talk it over.
