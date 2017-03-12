Horoscopes for Sunday, March 12, 2017

1:46 11-year-old wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee Pause

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach

1:19 Sights and sounds from the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

2:03 Rodeo puts on show in Conway

1:13 Green fills the streets of North Myrtle Beach for parade

2:28 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.11

1:45 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.10