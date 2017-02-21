Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Aries
Now that you've packaged your bright shiny new ideas, it's time to present them. This evening has great communicative energy for you, so make the effort. There may have been covert hostility towards you lately, but don't worry too much about backstabbers, just power on with your own brainwaves. Big developments are in the wind, especially later in the month, but now's the time to go forward.
Lucky Number191
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Although the early part if the day is a bit edgy for the Bulls, the light of love shines brightly as the evening draws nigh. If you have been captivated by the charms of a dark stranger, tonight is the night to take things further. If not, make sure you are seen on the scene, as the energy of romance is pulsing for you. A partnered Bull should plan a lovely soiree with your mate, as tonight will sociable and eclectic.
Lucky Number441
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Rules at work are certainly sent to try us, Gemini. This shows signs of being a deep seated problem, so use that fantastic flexible intellect to work out some way of moving it to a new level. Some sharp moves will occur to you, but remember to keep that mouth tightly zipped when it comes to dealing with the boss, or other authority figures. You'll be feeling quite expressive tonight.
Lucky Number597
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
It's a great day for doing things in tandem. If you have a partner, you will enjoy spending time together and if you are looking for love, the stars are on your side. Some secrets are due to be brought into the open, but avoid arguments over trivia, as rumors are misleading and things will easily smooth out later. Love on the internet is also in the stars.
Lucky Number287
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
The ambitions of the Goat are set to swamp your lordly nature, as the restless Moon wanders in the grey land of Capricorn. As I mentioned yesterday, some sweet talking would not go astray, as you catch more flies with honey, so they say (ugh). Some clever flashes can come to you and one of them might be to make money from a fitness center. Or else go there and spend some.
Lucky Number217
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Now, this is more like it! The Moon in your house of love invites you to enjoy a romantic tete-a-tete with a like-minded soul, after a splendid day when marvellous ideas can be put into motion to achieve your cherished hopes and dreams. Things might be a little shaky at first, but as the night draws on, it will become clear that you are truly simpatico.
Lucky Number819
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
It's not that long since Valentine's Day, so if you are developing a relationship, it's just the day for entertaining at home. Charming Venus, your life-ruler, is working hard for you now. She will bring good fortune and enjoyable company as she dances in your 7th house tonight. It's just the time to take things to a new level on the romantic front. If you are planning financial moves, get things set in place today, as the New Moon at the end of the month will be the time to leap into the fray!
Lucky Number421
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Ambitious projects get the go ahead. It's a great day for making progress, even though you can expect some opposition or at least argument from partners. Scorpions on the prowl will find attractions later in the day, especially among members of the opposite sex who frequent gathering places in the local neighborhood.
Lucky Number470
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Ambitious plans have to be put on hold, as you're just having too much fun! The arms of gorgeous Venus reach out for you as she beckons you to her breast. Golden coins flow freely from her fingers and delicious fantasies flit across her brow. Well, if this hasn't cheered you up, I don't know what will. If you are feeling a bit off color, a draught from her loving cup will be just what the doctor ordered.
Lucky Number203
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Expansive energies uplift you today, as the cosmos swings in your favor. Your inner magnetism is more compelling and a sense of being much more you gives out an attractive vibration. Be sure to see and be seen, as there are sensitive antennae twitching in your direction. Get ready for a wonderful and fulfilling evening.
Lucky Number313
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Your friends are used to you going off by yourself for periods of inner growth, research or just time to think, so they will understand that today you need some space to recharge your batteries, Aquarius. Keep a low profile and work behind the scenes on career plans, or at least getting things into perspective. If you have a secret love, tonight will be the night to hide away together.
Lucky Number344
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
It's a marvellous day for walking in the park with a friend, weather permitting, and discussing travel plans, cultural issues and fascinating subjects that are out of the everyday run of the mill. It would be an excellent idea to get out on the town tonight, especially with a group, as delicious romance with a striking new face, perhaps a foreigner or someone of a different race or culture is in the stars for Pisces.
