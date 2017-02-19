Horoscopes for Sunday, February 19, 2017

Aries
Get up early if you want to catch the wave, Aries (that's assuming you actually went to bed last night!) The energies are fantastic early on, especially for love and romance, but also for creative thinking, financial trading and inner growth. Later you can expect a delayed case of the blues, so get cracking, then take the rest of the day off. Otherwise trouble will be abrewin' tonight.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
It's a glorious day for the Bulls, with deliciously sensual, sexy vibes zeroing in on you. Even at work the energies are positive and stimulating. You might be tempted to make a move on someone behind the filing cabinet! Or a past attraction comes back into focus. Have lunch with a friend and talk about it. Be cautious later in the day, when cosmic energies darken and obstructive loudmouthed types push themselves forward.
Lucky Number120
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You'll be restless early on, when lively ideas will come your way. The ether is dripping with them now, so write down your brilliant flashes; they will be sure to come in handy. The mood goes off the boil in the afternoon, when males could be tetchy and a general sense of antagonism is about. This need not be bad for love tonight, as the sharp edges will be stimulating.
Lucky Number719
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
After a dreamy night, the reaction sets in later. The Moon is the sweeping force that brings your moods. 'Mood' comes from Moon, so flow with the waves. The morning is indeed fortunate, but the afternoon gets more lively and the energy can be somewhat cutting. This can still be to your benefit, but it does mean you need to watch out for annoying snippety people who want you to do things their way.
Lucky Number483
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Emotional energies seem to be favoring others rather than you, which of course is definitely not the way you like it. What's the point of being Lord of the Jungle when the miserable monkeys are getting all the goodies? Your process of reshaping is a long one, Leo. However, you can do well in real estate and ideas can make you money, so keep a low profile and work steadily towards your goal.
Lucky Number093
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Get up early Virgo, especially if you are tempted by the stock market or financial trading. The energies are fabulously favorable before breakfast, but the general atmosphere goes downhill after that. You could do well from writing or teaching, sales or any communicative expression, though there will be tension later in the day.
Lucky Number608
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Communications from afar will interest you today, as will anything to do with cultural pursuits, higher education, religion or spirituality, travel and foreign affairs. In fact the energies connected with these fields will be prominent over the next six weeks. You'll be inspired to put these things to work for you, as you'll be looking at your daily routines, with a view to improving them. The romantic energy is still good, but you might get tired of some people floating around on cloud nine.
Lucky Number625
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Flamboyant creativity strikes! Mundane responsibilities are tedious and moderation is hardly the key-word of the moment. Your capacity for sensual enjoyment increases and fortune flows your way. It is time to begin anything that you truly desire to succeed. Much will come from attachments, ties or unions under this influence. Spiritual opportunities also arise and you will find ways of awakening higher consciousness. Just be cautious that your ego does not get out of hand.
Lucky Number596
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Keep your eyes and ears open, as what you hear or read is likely to contain something worth knowing. If your ideas are solid and well-organized, all you need is patience, determination, and the willingness to try various approaches. The boss may give you a hard time, but that does not necessarily mean you are wrong. Avoid false promises, boasting, and misleading information and don't become frustrated or fooled by others. Watch for road rage.
Lucky Number166
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
It's a good time to reorganize the working environment as your need for more order increases. It's annoying the way everyone seems to be dragging their feet, so you can figure out ways to improve routines and work practices. Watch out for conflict with co-workers and employees, as someone might not appreciate your efforts.
Lucky Number406
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Tensions develop between you and a partner. Even though some luck is with you, the problem is between what you want and what you need and how this may clash with what others in your life require from you. Avoid conflict with older people and put your considerable intellect to work to develop a suitable plan that will resolve the blockage.
Lucky Number417
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Your personal magnetism is powering up, Pisces, but this does not mean that every thing will go as you will. It may be that some disagreements will arise on the home front as you push your own ideas forward, without considering whether everyone else is quite so keen. Nevertheless, since your charm factor is at a peak, you will wind them around your little finger in the end.
Comments