Horoscopes for Sunday, February 19, 2017

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

2:16 CCU baseball players receive NCAA champion rings

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:23 Troubled teens experience SOAR

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

3:18 A Closer Look at Carvers Bay boys basketball

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen