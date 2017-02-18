Horoscopes for Saturday, February 18, 2017

Aries
Today has a fortunate undertone, at least early on, especially with regard to your career and your financial dealings. The romantic energies are also pulsing strongly, so it's a fabulous day for love. Some brilliant ideas come to you in the middle of the day but the evening is time to crash. Those who have found love will enjoy wild fulfillment, but the rest of us should keep a low profile tonight.
Lucky Number598
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
There is a switch in the energies now as your friends and associates take the focus, just as you zero closely in on a more intense relationship with your love. For singles, this means you'll find love at friendly gatherings, clubs and the like, while for those in tight relationships, the intimate connection deepens. Some outrageously off-the-wall ideas will smoke into view at such gatherings, so put your mind to work and do some brainstorming. Avoid conflict later in the day, as some people, especially males, can get aggressive.
Lucky Number145
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
A slow and sensual day is in order, so recover your composure. If you are lazing at home, or planning an outing, be sure to keep your eyes and ears open. Religious meetings will be energized and you might even find a cute face in the congregation. If you are working, take advantage of the emotional power. If you have got down to business with your flame of the week, it's a day to take it to a deeper level.
Lucky Number550
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
It's a luscious, romantic Moon in sexy Scorpio, just as the Sun slips into sensitive Pisces. This is the day when Cancer is buoyed by the cosmic energies, so sexual, psychological and spiritual forces all zero in on you! Make the most of this positive mood, as your personal talents can find their most creative outlet only on days like this. Let your imagination run free and focus your fantasies, as this is the day to realize them. Sweet!
Lucky Number212
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
Home is where the heart is and you'll enjoy pottering around and generally putting family and career matters into perspective. Your mate will be full of bright ideas, so try something original together, or straighten out the domestic chaos. It's a good time to plan renovations or to look for a new residence, if you are dissatisfied with the same old cave.
Lucky Number284
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
It's quite hectic in Virgo world today, as your social life hitches up a notch. It's just the day for a garden party, with everyone dressed as nymphs and satyrs, naturally! Your personal values have taken quite a beating of late, so why not let your hair down and enjoy the new you. If a flutter at the casino suits you more, it's luckier late at night.
Lucky Number325
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
The atmosphere is a strange mixture of witty energy and languid sensuality. Sounds a bit like you! You will be energized to take action on new health ideas, such as exercise routines that you can do with your partner. Romantic communications may also arrive, but something tells me you'll be occupying your mind with financial opportunities and ways to restructure your priorities.
Lucky Number427
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Now today is just so you! With the magic Moon in your sign and the Sun in gorgeous Pisces, it's the ideal time for love and romance. Don't waste it! Scorpios who are more spiritually inclined will cast aside the Kama Sutra and dive deep into the depths of divine feeling, as life's mysteries become energized and take shape in the world of form. It's been a long slog, Scorpio, but the world is now turning in your favor.
Lucky Number229
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
It's a good day to spend quietly at home, or in a gentle meditative space. You need to assimilate what has been happening and some quiet time will help rebuild your confidence. Your mind is somewhat erratic, so stay calm and out of trouble with the family. Discussions will be emotional and based on feeling, so don't expect to much sense to emerge. Keep your own counsel.
Lucky Number092
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
It's a brilliant day for Capricorn, as the cosmos has definitely swung in your favor. Communication is good and love can be hot! Feeling creative? Write down your thoughts. The coming weeks bring plenty of physical things to do, on the job and around the house. You become more aggressive at work, and with co-workers, though you may be able to hire others to help as work heats up. Keep your temper and pay attention to health symptoms, headaches, rashes and infections. Be careful travelling as you will be accident prone.
Lucky Number257
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Although it's Saturday, some fantastic career deals can be done, with excellent financial opportunities coming forward as the Sun enters Pisces. Your mind is racing, but be sure you don't bite off more than you can chew. The best way to go on this is with a partner, but things in that area seem to have a fated quality at the moment, so circumstances will govern the outcome. Avoid conflict with the authorities.
Lucky Number840
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
This is a fabulous day to take in some artistic or other cultural enjoyments. The Sun and Moon are shining brightly for you, so this promises to be one of the best days in the year, my little seafood cocktail. Romantic energies are intense and the potential for gaining some real spiritual understanding are also excellent. Go Fish!
