Horoscopes for Friday, February 17, 2017

Aries
You're restless today. Don't do things on impulse though, especially if they involve spending. The credit card should be left to sleep in peace. That way, you'll sleep peacefully when the end of the month brings the bill. If you're stuck or at a loose end, get physical and work off a few kilos. It'll be the best way to solve a knotty problem.
Lucky Number836
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Partners and romance may play some part in proceedings today as you get into the flow with those you love or those with whom you work closely. Move through the day in the spirit of cooperation. Someone close may have a surprise or be subject to changes. If you're not quite sure where matters of work or health are headed, wait for a little bit. The mists will clear.
Lucky Number801
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Just ride out the ups and downs of daily life today. Get the simple things done, especially taking care of those annoying details that you normally don't like to bother with. Work may present some surprises or a change of schedule. A co-worker may not be in the most cooperative of moods. Watch for minor health matters. Keep on track with a good healthy diet.
Lucky Number288
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
If the way of romance hasn't been smooth for you, you may be able to lay some romantic troubles to rest today. Go with the flow but keep working towards a sympathetic understanding. Focus on recreation or lifestyle matters. Are you certain about what you want or what you want to do? Things may be unclear or uncertain at home. Give them time to come to rights.
Lucky Number569
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
Prepare for a slight upset or a change around the home or in your emotional life. This may set you on edge for a while but coast through the day as you regain your equilibrium. Deal calmly with surprises or unexpected developments with family members. If there are any domestic tasks you've been neglecting, they may spring up and catch you out today.
Lucky Number680
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
It's a busy day, dear Virgo. You'll have a lot on your plate with changes of schedule or timing thrown in, especially if you run into an old acquaintance. You may not be able to keep an arrangement. Some interesting news is in the wind. If you've been thinking about a change of image or presentation, today's the day to set things in motion. Be agile.
Lucky Number378
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
It's a practical day and the basics of schedules and money management will be to the fore. Keep things ticking over and relish the simplicity of straightforward dealings. You may have to be careful with the dollars though. There may be an enforced expense, or tension with someone over a money matter. Negotiate your way through any tricky territory.
Lucky Number905
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
You could be a little moody and things might not be just the way you want them. Make adjustments but spoil yourself a little to compensate. Try a nice hot bath followed by your favourite foods. Have a massage or a beauty treatment. Go out and spend some money shopping. It would be good to favor domestic needs if you do. You'll can coast through the day this way.
Lucky Number200
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
A wonderful feel-good day for Archers today, where you find you will prefer to spend time fussing over and spoiling those you love. Singles, keep your eyes open, as a date with fate may bring a new connection your way or perhaps even surprise you as an old flame is rekindled. If you are feeling sentimental and affectionate, plan a relaxed evening and enjoy your love.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Kind and loving with those closest to you, your mind will wander to the plights of the world and a more serious tone of conversation. Find company today, with your friends who share similar beliefs and those from far away lands. If there has been any discord within your closest connections, today's energy will find a more peaceful calm to find positive resolutions.
Lucky Number431
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Work or professional dealings may be testing. You may have to work around someone or make snap decisions because of the way things fall out. Stay on the ball. You may be restless or frustrated with your situation but it's not the best day to make a break. Judgement may be flawed. Keep plans for the future in the back of your mind. Keep your feelings to yourself. Let off steam after hours.
Lucky Number612
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
A recent communication may have touched you or upset you. See it in a wider context. Get away from your usual haunts and enjoy a touch of something different. A tasty dish! A tasty foreign film. Expand your own horizons. There may be a lot on your plate at the moment, especially where money is concerned. A break from the normal routine will help to ease your concerns.
